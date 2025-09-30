Thai woman and toddler missing after Melbourne sighting

Family and police raise concerns as search efforts intensify

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Photo of Priyanud courtesy of Victoria Police Facebook

Police in Melbourne are searching for a Thai woman and her two year old daughter, who went missing after last being seen in the Central Business District on a recent morning.

Victoria police are appealing for public help to locate a Thai woman, 36 year old Priyanud and her two year old daughter, who have not been seen for several days.

The pair were last spotted leaving a home on Prospect Street in Pascoe Vale at about 1pm local time on September 23, reportedly heading out for a walk.

Days later, CCTV footage captured them leaving a hotel on Elizabeth Street in Melbourne’s CBD at 9.51am on September 26. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings.

Officers say the disappearance is completely out of character, heightening concerns for Priyanud’s wellbeing and that of her daughter. Family members are also deeply worried by the unusual circumstances and the length of time the pair have been missing.

Police have released a photo of Priyanud to assist the public in identifying her. She was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt, leopard print trousers and white shoes.

“Given the amount of time that has passed, we are concerned for their safety.”

Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen Priyanud or her daughter, or who has information about their current location, to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fawkner Police Station on (03) 9355 6000.

The case has drawn significant attention in Melbourne’s northern suburbs, with community groups sharing details on social media in hopes of generating leads.

Police said that locating Priyanud and her daughter is a top priority, and that all information received will be followed up swiftly, according to Victoria Police’s Facebook page.

As the search continues, police are asking the public to remain alert and to report any possible sightings without delay.

In similar news, three young girls aged between seven and nine were reported missing after leaving their school in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district on August 3.

