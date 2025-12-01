17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father’s friend in Rayong

Published: December 1, 2025, 3:38 PM
17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father’s friend in Rayong | Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

A 17 year old girl contacted news agencies, fearing the police would ignore her case, after her father’s friend attempted to rape her at a house in Rayong province.

The victim contacted several news agencies yesterday, November 30, to share her story and urged the media to publicise the case. The precise date and time of the incident were not revealed.

The victim explained that she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. On the day of the incident, her father’s friend climbed up to her bedroom and entered via a window.

The suspect reportedly forced her to provide him oral sex, but she refused to comply. This led the man to approach her closely and force her into sexual activity. He allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, but she managed to flee the scene.

The girl stated that she had no other evidence apart from the video she filmed when the suspect was in her bedroom.

Photo by Èlia Manté via Canva

She reported the crime to the Phe Police Station but was worried that the case would be ignored. She wanted the suspect to be arrested, fearing that he would repeat his action.

Police assured the victim during an interview with Channel 7 that they were gathering evidence and investigating the matter in order to progress with the next step of legal proceedings.

Teen girl abused
Photo by sestovic via Canva

In a similar story reported in March, a Thai man was arrested for raping his friend’s daughter. His actions came to light after the victim’s parents checked the security camera in the girl’s bedroom and found the assailant committing the indecent act.

The suspect’s wife reportedly collapsed after learning that her husband sexually assaulted his friend’s daughter. She cried and later revealed to the media that the young victim respected her and the suspect as family members.

Another similar story was reported in April when a Thai tomboy was sexually assaulted and abandoned naked near a railway in Lampang. The victim reportedly drank alcohol with the assailant and was assaulted while she was heavily intoxicated.

639 1 minute read

