Indian man arrested for allegedly killing 8 year old stepson in Phetchaburi

Yesterday, police, arrested an Indian man for allegedly killing his eight year old stepson at a house in the Cha-am district of the southern province of Phetchaburi.

The boy, identified as Noni O, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in the Phu Fa Ngam 3 Village on Samphraya Road, Cha-am district, Phetchaburi, on November 9.

The child was discovered lying on a bloodstained bed with foam at the mouth and multiple bruises. However, no signs of struggle were found at the scene.

Officers from Cha-am Police Station sent the body for an autopsy at the Forensic Department of Phra Chom Klao Hospital. Doctors reported that the boy suffered bleeding under the brain membrane, internal bleeding in the chest, a ruptured stomach, and several impact injuries, all consistent with severe physical assault.

Police gathered evidence that raised several suspicions, and the boy’s Indian stepfather, 33 year old Kanthoran Singh, became the prime suspect.

According to officers, the boy had been living with Singh, and they were the only two people in the house at the time of the incident.

With these suspicions, police sought an arrest warrant from the Phetchaburi Provincial Court yesterday and later arrested the Indian man at the same residence where the incident occurred.

The suspect denied all allegations during questioning. Officers said the interrogation would continue, and further evidence would be gathered to proceed with legal action against him.

In a similar incident, a Thai man took his two year old stepson to a hospital in the central province of Lop Buri in September, claiming the boy had suddenly lost consciousness. The medical team confirmed that the child had died from severe internal injuries before arriving at the hospital.

The stepfather was suspected of fatally abusing the young boy but denied all allegations. He claimed that he only played fighting with the boy by punching his stomach.

Another similar case was reported in July when a Thai man confessed to killing his stepson at a house in Nonthaburi province. He told officers he became annoyed by the boy’s crying and pushed him, causing the child to fatally hit his head on the ground.