Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar

A Thai transwoman filed a complaint against the owner of a karaoke bar in Trat province, accusing her of unfair wage payment after receiving 100 baht per day instead of the agreed rate of 120 baht.

Officers from Mueang Trat Police Station went to the karaoke bar near Sra See Siat Reservoir in Wang Krachae sub-district at around 12.10am today, December 1, after receiving a report of wage cheating. There, they met the 25 year old transgender complainant, Peerapong, waiting outside the venue.

Police attempted to mediate between the bar owner and the worker, but the owner immediately shut the door upon seeing officers and refused to cooperate. Officers tried for more than 30 minutes to convince her to resolve the issue, but she did not respond.

According to Peerapong, she moved from Chanthaburi to work at the venue around a week ago. Her job was to entertain and take care of customers. She claimed that the owner promised to pay her 120 baht per day, plus half of the revenue from drink sales she successfully encouraged customers to buy.

On the night of the incident, Peerapong said a customer was impressed with her service and gave her a 100-baht tip. The bar owner allegedly became angry after seeing her accept the tip because she could not take a share of it.

Peerapong stated that the owner called her in, complained about the tip, and ordered her to persuade the customer to buy drinks instead.

The argument escalated, and the owner allegedly fired her on the spot, confiscated the 100-baht tip, and refused to allow her to collect her belongings from the accommodation on the second floor.

The transwoman also claimed that the owner paid her only 100 baht per day, lower than the agreed amount.

Police later took Peerapong to the Mueang Trat Police Station to formally file the complaint and advised her to contact her family in Chanthaburi and return home while waiting for further legal proceedings.

The bar owner later defended herself on Facebook, alleging that Peerapong had mental health issues linked to past drug use. She admitted to paying below the minimum wage but said she provided free food and accommodation.

Regarding the tip incident, the owner claimed the customer had asked her to buy a drink for him, but the worker lied that it was a personal tip. She also claimed that Peerapong had withdrawn the complaint, although police have not made any official statement confirming this.