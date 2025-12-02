Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 2, 2025, 5:54 PM
93 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ ตราดโพสต์ นิวส์

A Thai transwoman filed a complaint against the owner of a karaoke bar in Trat province, accusing her of unfair wage payment after receiving 100 baht per day instead of the agreed rate of 120 baht.

Officers from Mueang Trat Police Station went to the karaoke bar near Sra See Siat Reservoir in Wang Krachae sub-district at around 12.10am today, December 1, after receiving a report of wage cheating. There, they met the 25 year old transgender complainant, Peerapong, waiting outside the venue.

Police attempted to mediate between the bar owner and the worker, but the owner immediately shut the door upon seeing officers and refused to cooperate. Officers tried for more than 30 minutes to convince her to resolve the issue, but she did not respond.

According to Peerapong, she moved from Chanthaburi to work at the venue around a week ago. Her job was to entertain and take care of customers. She claimed that the owner promised to pay her 120 baht per day, plus half of the revenue from drink sales she successfully encouraged customers to buy.

On the night of the incident, Peerapong said a customer was impressed with her service and gave her a 100-baht tip. The bar owner allegedly became angry after seeing her accept the tip because she could not take a share of it.

Transwoman clashes with karaoke bar owner over wage payment
Photo via Channel 7

Peerapong stated that the owner called her in, complained about the tip, and ordered her to persuade the customer to buy drinks instead.

The argument escalated, and the owner allegedly fired her on the spot, confiscated the 100-baht tip, and refused to allow her to collect her belongings from the accommodation on the second floor.

The transwoman also claimed that the owner paid her only 100 baht per day, lower than the agreed amount.

Police later took Peerapong to the Mueang Trat Police Station to formally file the complaint and advised her to contact her family in Chanthaburi and return home while waiting for further legal proceedings.

Karaoke bar
Photo by Vershinin via Canva

The bar owner later defended herself on Facebook, alleging that Peerapong had mental health issues linked to past drug use. She admitted to paying below the minimum wage but said she provided free food and accommodation.

Regarding the tip incident, the owner claimed the customer had asked her to buy a drink for him, but the worker lied that it was a personal tip. She also claimed that Peerapong had withdrawn the complaint, although police have not made any official statement confirming this.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.