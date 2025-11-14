Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted

Published: November 14, 2025, 1:27 PM
293 2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of Andamanfocus Facebook

A Thai woman who died after being forced to work in a scam operation in Cambodia was found just in time before her body was cremated at a Phnom Penh temple.

Progress has been made in the case of Suda, a 26 year old Thai woman who died in Poipet, Cambodia, after being forced to work for an online scam syndicate. She became the fourth known Thai victim of such operations, but her remains have now been located and are under the care of the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.

Suda’s family had filed a missing-person report at Khok Kloi Police Station in Takua Thung district, Phang Nga province, after losing contact with her. It was later confirmed that she had died as a result of “punishment” in the scam compound, allegedly for failing to meet her work quota.

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Yesterday, November 13, the Immanuel Foundation (IMF), which supports victims trafficked into scam centres, tracked down Suda’s body at a temple in Phnom Penh, just moments before it was due to be cremated. The group immediately intervened, halting the cremation and alerting Thai authorities.

“[We’ve located her body now.] They had taken her to a temple in Phnom Penh to cremate her. If [we] hadn’t intervened, she would have been cremated for nothing. Her body is now under the care of the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.”

The foundation said it was now working with the embassy to arrange the return of Suda’s remains to Thailand so that her family can hold proper funeral rites.

According to reports cited by the IMF, Suda had been subjected to extreme physical punishment, including being forced to do between 1,000 to 2,000 squats. When she lost consciousness, she was reportedly shocked with high-voltage electricity in a failed attempt to revive her, reported The Nation.

Her husband, who travelled to Cambodia with her and is the father of their child, remains missing. Coordinates shared by the foundation have previously indicated the presence of multiple Thai nationals being subjected to violence, including beatings, electric shocks, and severe facial injuries.

In a strongly worded statement, the foundation condemned the operation:

“You run scam call-centres that defraud people and still call yourselves a company? Can I use the term ‘vermin company’? Let’s see what happens to this building, whether before moving to Pailin or after, you will soon find out.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.