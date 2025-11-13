Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang

Police check cross-border links in suspicious missing case

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 3:24 PM
Photo courtesy of Khok Kloi Police Station Facebook

Police in southern Thailand are probing a woman’s claim that her sister was killed by a scam gang in Cambodia, though no evidence has confirmed the report.

Police in Takua Thung district, Phang Nga, have launched an investigation after a local woman reported that her sister was killed by a scam gang in Poipet, Cambodia.

Malee Na Cholkhet, a resident in Khlong Khian, filed a report with Khok Kloi Police yesterday, November 12. She told police she received a LINE video call from her brother-in-law, 20 year old Wayu Khiewpairee, who claimed her sister, 26 year old Suda Cholkhet, had been killed after being “punished” by a gang operating in a Cambodian call centre scam network.

According to Malee, Wayu urged her to travel to Cambodia to retrieve Suda’s body so funeral rites could be held at their family home. However, when Malee sought help from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials advised her to file a police report before further action.

Khok Kloi police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Amornthep Kerdmee, interviewed Malee but found no solid evidence to support the claim. She was unable to provide photos, documents, or location details, relying solely on the LINE conversation with Wayu. A background check also revealed no official travel records showing that Suda had crossed the border into Cambodia.

Police attempted to trace Wayu, listed as residing in Sattahip, Chon Buri, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.

The case has been logged in the daily report and passed up the chain of command for further inquiry, given the possible cross-border implications.

Related Articles

National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet and senior regional commanders have been briefed, with efforts ongoing to locate the individuals involved and determine the truth of the report, The Phuket News reported.

Police Colonel Woraphong Phrom-in, Superintendent of Khok Kloi Police Station, confirmed:

“At this stage, there is no concrete evidence to confirm that Suda has died or travelled abroad. We are working to confirm her status and locate the individuals mentioned in the report.”

The alleged incident adds to growing concerns about call centre scam networks based in Poipet that have been luring young Thai nationals with fake job offers.

Thai police continue to warn the public about trafficking risks and the dangers of accepting suspicious overseas work.

Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.