What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 16)

Your weekend guide to Bangkok’s best food, films, markets, and pop ups

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: November 14, 2025, 12:33 PM
51 3 minutes read
Catch Taiwanese documentaries in Bangkok this weekend. Image via Taiwan Documentary Film Festival in Thailand

Bangkok weekends always seem to fill up on their own, and this one is packed with things that make the city fun to wander through. You can eat your way through a polished take on Thai classics, browse books on a floating ship, watch films that slow life down in the best way, or dig through vintage pieces at a night market.

Here’s our curated list of the best things to do in Bangkok this November weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 16)

Bangkok is also hosting Mew’s farewell show this weekend. Check out our full list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Event (click to jump to section) Date Location Highlight
Bangkok Street Chronicles Sunday Brunch November 16 Rossini’s & The Living Room, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Polished Thai comfort food in a calm hotel setting.
Doulos Hope Floating Book Shop Now until November 30 Khlong Toei Port A floating bookshop with thousands of titles on a gentle rocking ship.
Taiwan Documentary Film Festival November 12 to 16 House Samyan & Century Sukhumvit Films that slow life down and tell real Taiwanese stories.
RRR Rookie Reuse Recycle November 15 to 16 The StandardX A slow-fashion market with vintage pieces and rooftop views.
Cross Culture Weekend: Taiwan November 15 to 16 The House on Sathorn Taiwanese comfort cooking, crafted cocktails and art installations.

Bangkok Street Chronicles: The True Test of Thailand Sunday Brunch at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Date & Time: Sunday, November 16, 12pm to 3pm

Location: Rossini’s & The Living Room, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Price: 2,690++ baht per adult / 1,850++ baht (beverage free flow for 2 hours)

If you’re in the mood for proper Thai comfort food done with a little extra polish, the November 16 brunch at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is a lovely way to spend a Sunday. Rossini’s and The Living Room are bringing Bangkok classics into a calm, elegant setting, with Phad Thai Goong cooked to order, a Som Tum station that keeps everything bright and fresh, and Hainan chicken rice that leans into clean flavours and careful preparation. It’s familiar food made with premium ingredients and plenty of care, so you can experience the joy of Thai street favourites without having to rush or juggle plates.

Doulos Hope Floating Book Shop at Khlong Toei Port

Doulos Hope Floating Book Shop at Khlong Toei Port. Image via Doulos Hope (Bangkok)

Date & Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 1pm to 8.30pm (until November 30)

Location: Khlong Toei Port

Price: 20 baht per adult (free for children under 12 and seniors 65 and above) – Register online

The floating bookshop Doulos Hope is back at Khlong Toei! The ship has more than two thousand books. This means you’ll find everything from cookbooks to kids’ titles, all tucked inside a space that gently rocks on the water while you browse. It’s run by a German non-profit that travels the world sharing stories rather than pushing an agenda, which gives the whole visit a relaxed, welcoming feel. Entry is only twenty baht, cash at the door, and you can shop with cash or card once you’re on board.

Taiwan Documentary Film Festival at House Samyan and Century Sukhumvit

Taiwan Documentary Film Festival at House Samyan and Century Sukhumvit. Poster by Routine via Taiwan Documentary Film Festival in Thailand

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 12 to Sunday, November 16

Location: House Samyan & Century Sukhumvit

The Taiwan Documentary Film Festival returns this November! You can watch six documentaries and six feature films that capture real Taiwanese lives, from family stories to social shifts and the quiet corners of everyday life.

Supported by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture and the Documentary Club, the festival connects audiences across Thailand through honest, human stories that don’t rush or exaggerate.

RRR Rookie Reuse Recycle at The StandardX

RRR Rookie Reuse Recycle at The StandardX. Image via @rookie_bkk (Instagram)

Date & Time: Saturday, November 15 to Sunday, November 16, 4pm to 12am

Location: The StandardX

Price: Free entry

This weekend is the time to experience RRR Rookie & The StandardX’s newest Reuse Recycle edition. More than 30 vendors are coming in with vintage finds, handmade pieces and all kinds of second-hand gems. Bring your own bag, take your time, and enjoy the slow-fashion feel of it all. Once the sun drops, everyone heads up to the rooftop where the view of the Rama VIII Bridge does half the work and the music does the rest.

Cross Culture Weekend: Taiwan at The House on Sathorn

Cross Culture Weekend. Image via Bar Sathorn

Date & Time: Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16

Location: Bar Sathorn, The House on Sathorn

Cross Culture Weekend turns the spotlight to Taiwan this time. Chef Jessica “Paope” Wang, winner of MasterChef All Stars Thailand, takes over Paii with a menu that allows you to experience the comfort of Taiwanese cooking. After dinner, Bar Sathorn shifts into full cocktail mode. Guest bartenders from top Taiwanese bars will be shaking up drinks made just for the weekend. You’ll also find work by artist Sunny Hu Chih-Hsin throughout the space, with projections and recycled-frame pieces.

Whatever you end up choosing, there is plenty this weekend to keep you curious and well fed.

Want to explore new music? Check out the upcoming music festivals in Thailand.

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia