Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand

Desperate families cry out for rescue as human trafficking web unravels

Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
Picture courtesy of ARY News

In a shocking “honey trap” scandal, three young Pakistani men have fallen victim to a sly scheme set by Indian women in Thailand.

Usman Amin, Muhammad Ahmed, and Tajammul Shehzad, hailing from Sahiwal, were swept off their feet by the women via phone conversations before jetting off on what was meant to be an exciting adventure. They departed on May 26, alongside a companion from Faisalabad, only to find themselves ensnared upon arrival.

Once in Thailand, the hapless trio was whisked away to the Myanmar border by crafty captors, who promptly demanded a staggering 3.8 million baht in ransom from their stricken families.

Relatives divulged that airline tickets were conveniently provided by the cunning women, who maintained contact throughout the ill-fated journey. Intriguingly, at Lahore Airport, mysterious figures were spotted bidding them farewell, indicating the vast reach of the trafficking ring.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Embassy in Thailand is under fire for its sluggish response, with families lamenting their lack of action despite their desperate pleas for help.

As pressure mounts for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene, this chilling saga underscores the perilous rise in human trafficking and honey trap scams preying on unsuspecting Pakistani youths, ARY News reported.

In a bid to clamp down on the menace, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has nabbed nine culprits involved in fraudulent visa dealings, targeting citizens with alluring but false promises of overseas work opportunities.

Raids across Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Mian Channu have laid bare the operations of an organised crime network.

Picture courtesy of ARY News

This case follows closely on the heels of another disturbing abduction in Thailand, where two Thai nationals and two Chinese men were collared for allegedly kidnapping and extorting a Chinese tourist in Pattaya.

The 52 year old victim, Lin, was snatched by the fake cops on July 10, who alleged his involvement in a call centre scam before threatening him at gunpoint and shaking him down for 100,000 baht. They also pilfered 15,000 baht in cash and two swanky mobile phones.

With international kidnappings on the rise, authorities are under intense pressure to curb this growing criminal enterprise.

Bob Scott
