Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

Police escorted a foreign man to the hospital after he stood in the middle of an intersection in Pattaya and approached motorists aggressively while completely naked yesterday, October 20.

Local motorists alerted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to the incident at an intersection in South Pattaya at around 9am, asking for immediate action against the naked man.

The foreigner, believed to be around 40 years old, reportedly arrived at the scene on his motorcycle. He then removed all his clothes, leaving them on the motorbike seat, and walked around on the road.

According to witnesses, the man walked naked along the road, blocking traffic. He later stopped in the middle of the intersection and began hitting passing vehicles. At one point, the man allegedly spread his arms and lifted his face towards the sun, chanting prayers and calling for blessings from god.

Many locals recorded the incident on their phones. City CCTV cameras also captured the man’s strange behaviour. Some bystanders tried to stop him while waiting for police, fearing he might flee the scene or cause further harm.

Police eventually managed to restrain him, discovering that he was heavily intoxicated and unable to communicate coherently. It remains unclear whether his condition was caused by alcohol or drugs. He was later taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

Channel 7 reported that the foreign man’s belongings, left on his motorcycle, went missing during the incident. Officers suspect they were stolen.

Police said they were waiting for the man’s condition to stabilise before questioning him about his actions and determining whether his intoxication was due to alcohol or drugs.

Two similar incidents were recently reported in Phuket. On September 26, a foreign man was caught on video undressing and dancing in the middle of Bangla Road. While some passersby saw it as another wild night in Phuket, others called the behaviour inappropriate.

In another case on September 22, a foreign man walked naked along a road in Patong before strangling a police officer who tried to intervene.