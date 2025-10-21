Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

Foreigner seen chanting prayers and calling for blessings from god at intersection

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
103 1 minute read
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Police escorted a foreign man to the hospital after he stood in the middle of an intersection in Pattaya and approached motorists aggressively while completely naked yesterday, October 20.

Local motorists alerted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to the incident at an intersection in South Pattaya at around 9am, asking for immediate action against the naked man.

The foreigner, believed to be around 40 years old, reportedly arrived at the scene on his motorcycle. He then removed all his clothes, leaving them on the motorbike seat, and walked around on the road.

According to witnesses, the man walked naked along the road, blocking traffic. He later stopped in the middle of the intersection and began hitting passing vehicles. At one point, the man allegedly spread his arms and lifted his face towards the sun, chanting prayers and calling for blessings from god.

Many locals recorded the incident on their phones. City CCTV cameras also captured the man’s strange behaviour. Some bystanders tried to stop him while waiting for police, fearing he might flee the scene or cause further harm.

Foreign man walks naked on Pattaya road
Photo via MGR Online

Police eventually managed to restrain him, discovering that he was heavily intoxicated and unable to communicate coherently. It remains unclear whether his condition was caused by alcohol or drugs. He was later taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

Channel 7 reported that the foreign man’s belongings, left on his motorcycle, went missing during the incident. Officers suspect they were stolen.

Related Articles

Police said they were waiting for the man’s condition to stabilise before questioning him about his actions and determining whether his intoxication was due to alcohol or drugs.

Naked foreigner sent to hospital after violent approch on motorists
Photo via MGR Online

Two similar incidents were recently reported in Phuket. On September 26, a foreign man was caught on video undressing and dancing in the middle of Bangla Road. While some passersby saw it as another wild night in Phuket, others called the behaviour inappropriate.

In another case on September 22, a foreign man walked naked along a road in Patong before strangling a police officer who tried to intervene.

Naked foreign man Pattaya
Photo via MGR Online

Latest Thailand News
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

22 seconds ago
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

18 minutes ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

2 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

2 hours ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

3 hours ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

3 hours ago
British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

3 hours ago
3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

3 hours ago
Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

4 hours ago
Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south

4 hours ago
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

20 hours ago
Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

20 hours ago
Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife

21 hours ago
Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building

22 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid

22 hours ago
3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

1 day ago
Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

1 day ago
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

1 day ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

2 days ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

2 days ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

2 days ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
103 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.