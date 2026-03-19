Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case

Immigration police in Kanchanaburi arrested seven Chinese nationals yesterday morning, March 18, after a search at a rented room in Kaeng Sian as part of an operation targeting illegal entry networks that use Thailand as a transit route.

The arrests followed an expanded investigation ordered by senior Immigration Bureau commanders, after investigators previously detained three Chinese nationals for allegedly entering Thailand illegally.

Immigration police said the earlier case led them to monitor suspected locations and track movements linked to a wider cross-border network.

Police said officers later searched a rented room in Kaeng Sian and found seven Chinese nationals staying inside. None of them was able to show identification documents or evidence of lawful entry to Thailand. All seven were taken into custody for further checks.

During initial questioning, the suspects reportedly gave consistent accounts that they had travelled from Cambodia into Thailand via a natural crossing along the Sa Kaeo provincial border.

They told police a vehicle was waiting to pick them up and transport them onward, with the intended destination said to be Myanmar.

Immigration police said the group claimed there were Chinese and Myanmar backers supporting the movement of people. They said Thailand was being used as a “transit point” by the network.

Police said all suspects admitted the allegation of illegal entry. Officers recorded the arrests and transferred the suspects to investigators at Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station to face legal proceedings.

The Royal Thai Police chief has set a policy for immigration units to take proactive action against illegal entry and other offences involving foreign nationals, including transnational crime.

The stated aim is to maintain public order, national security, and safety for both Thai and foreign residents.

Similarly, Thai authorities have arrested three Chinese nationals for illegally entering Thailand after discovering nearly 10,000 international SIM cards in their possession during a border security operation in Sa Kaeo province.