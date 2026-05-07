Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack

A Chinese programmer was arrested in Bangkok today, May 7, and is set to be deported after he was accused of hacking a major game company in China and causing damages worth about 9 million baht.

The man, identified as 34 year old Wang, was detained at a building on Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok.

Thai police and Immigration Bureau officers said he was wanted by Chinese officials for allegedly accessing computer data without permission.

The case was referred to Thai police through the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Centre (LM-LECC).

Investigators found that Wang had allegedly accessed the database of a major gaming company and stolen source code and key system structures.

He is accused of using the stolen code to create a copycat game similar to the originals. Officials also found that a front company had allegedly been set up to collect online payments from players.

The game reportedly offered in-game items at prices below the market rate to attract users. The alleged scheme caused damage to intellectual property, where the original game developer cited damages of more than 1.8 million yuan, or about 9 million baht.

Investigators later found that Wang had entered Thailand as a tourist and was staying in a luxury condominium in Bangkok. They tracked him down before taking him into custody.

Matichon reported that Wang’s right to stay in Thailand has been revoked, and he was transferred to an Immigration Bureau detention facility pending deportation to China.

Similarly, Thai police have arrested a Chinese cybercrime suspect living in Bangkok after dismantling a Chinese credit card hacker gang accused of stealing thousands of international card details, laundering profits through cryptocurrency, and buying luxury goods worth more than 10 million baht.