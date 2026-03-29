Kanchanaburi sting nets two Myanmar suspects in prostitution case

Police in Kanchanaburi arrested two Myanmar men on March 27, after an undercover sting targeting a prostitution arrangement network in a border area, with a 15 year old identified as a human trafficking victim.

The investigation began after police received information that a group of Myanmar youths were allegedly bringing women across the border for prostitution in Nong Lu, Sangkhla Buri. The contact channel was reportedly a Line account used by a broker known as Jaychin.

Officers posed as tourists and arranged to purchase services from two women for 800 baht each. Police said a meeting point was set at a resort at 8.30pm on March 27.

At the agreed time, a Myanmar man identified as 23 year old Ye arrived on a motorcycle with a sidecar, bringing two girls aged 15 and 19 to the room where the meeting had been arranged. Police moved in after the marked money was handed over.

Police also arrested a second suspect, a Myanmar man identified as 31 year old Thoe, who allegedly followed to collect a total payment of 1,600 baht.

During questioning, police said Thoe admitted arranging the women for clients and taking 500 baht from each 800-baht payment. He told investigators he travelled to the resort because he could not contact Ye and was concerned he would not receive the money.

Naewna reported that the 15 year old was found to have been lured into prostitution and was separated from the case for protection as a human trafficking victim, while the 19 year old was charged with illegal entry into Thailand.

Ye and Thoe were charged with six offences, including jointly committing human trafficking, procuring for prostitution, and abducting a minor for indecency, before being handed to Sangkhla Buri police investigators for legal proceedings.

Elsewhere, a 16 year old girl was apprehended for allegedly luring peers into prostitution at a prominent hotel in the Surawong area. She confessed to the charges, and cash was seized as evidence. The operation stemmed from an undercover investigation by the Bang Rak Police, which involved the purchase of sexual services from minors.