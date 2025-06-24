UN urges Thailand to tackle cross-border trafficking linked to scams

The United Nations issued a stark letter to the Thai government, demanding answers on its role in combating cross-border human trafficking connected to online scam operations across Southeast Asia.

The communication, sent on March 10, calls for urgent clarification on 10 critical points, highlighting serious concerns over human trafficking and forced labour in scam centres, which are reportedly operating in Thailand and its neighbouring countries.

The UN’s Special Rapporteurs on Contemporary Forms of Slavery and Trafficking in Persons, with a specific focus on women and children, raised alarm over intelligence suggesting that victims from around the world—East Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America—are being lured into forced labour within sophisticated online fraud operations.

These scam centres, the UN alleges, exploit victims through various criminal activities, including financial fraud, romance scams, fake digital asset investments, and illegal gambling.

Many of the victims are reportedly tricked by false job advertisements promising lucrative salaries, only to be trapped in guarded compounds, stripped of their passports, and subjected to physical abuse, sexual harassment, and forced labour with minimal or no pay.

Attempts to escape or failure to meet targets often result in severe punishment, and some victims are even sold to other illicit operations.

A particularly troubling aspect highlighted in the UN letter is Thailand’s role as a key transit hub for these victims, especially in border areas close to Myanmar’s Karen State. It is alleged that some scam centres rely on Thai resources, such as power, communication infrastructure, and financial networks, to carry out their operations.

One of the most pressing concerns raised is the failure to recognise many victims as trafficking survivors. Some are reportedly prosecuted for illegal immigration or crimes committed under duress, rather than being treated as victims.

The UN’s letter requests Thailand to address 10 key points, including the government’s stance on the allegations, measures taken with other nations to tackle this trafficking, and steps to ensure victims are not punished for crimes committed while enslaved.

Additionally, it seeks clarity on how Thailand plans to prevent its resources from supporting illicit activities and how consular staff are trained to identify and assist victims, reported The Nation.

The letter also stresses Thailand’s obligations under international human rights law, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons.

The UN has also sent similar letters to several other governments in the region, including Myanmar, China, and Cambodia, indicating the widespread nature of this crime.