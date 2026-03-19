Labour Ministry confirms Thai worker killed in attack in Israel

A Thai national working in Israel was killed yesterday, March 18, amid escalating conflict in the region, prompting Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urge Thai citizens to move away from high-risk areas for safety.

Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong said today, March 19, that officials at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv confirmed the death of the Thai worker, Chaiwat Waewnin, at about 11.45pm last night. He was reported to have died after the area where he worked and lived was hit by a cluster of warheads.

According to ThaiRath, Chaiwat travelled to Israel for work through the Department of Employment, leaving Thailand on May 27 last year. He worked in potato cultivation at Ozer farm in the Adamin agricultural community, reported to be 12 kilometres from Herzliya.

Naewna reported that at least 15 people have been killed since the US-Israel war against Iran broke out on February 28. The report said this was the first confirmed death of a Thai national since tensions escalated.

Labour Ministry permanent secretary Wannapong Kotcharak said the benefits Chaiwat’s family would receive include a pension of 71,459 baht from a social security fund, 40,000 baht from the fund to assist job seekers to work abroad, overseas funeral expenses of up to 40,000 baht, and compensation from the Israel Insurance Institute.

Israeli officials were expected to conduct an autopsy before returning the body to the family through coordination with the Thai embassy within the next three to five days.

Representatives from the Ministry of Labour also visited Chaiwat’s family home in Chaiyaphum province in the Northeast to offer support and express condolences.

Foreign Affairs Ministry deputy spokesperson Panidol Patchimsawat said the situation in Middle Eastern countries remained violent, with military targets expanding to key infrastructure in multiple countries.

He said this led the ministry to urge Thai workers in Middle Eastern countries, particularly those in risk areas, to relocate to safer places or return to Thailand.

KhaoSod reported that 1,173 Thai nationals have been evacuated from affected countries. Two Thai people who travelled from Iran to Turkey arrived in Thailand today, while four other Thai people in Iran remained under a rescue operation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it continues to assist Thai citizens to evacuate safely from dangerous areas.