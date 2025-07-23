Four Chinese nationals detained in Tak province for illegal entry

Illegal border crossing foiled as call centre gang recruitment uncovered

Bright Choomanee
July 23, 2025
323 1 minute read
Four Chinese nationals detained in Tak province for illegal entry
The Rachamonu Task Force, alongside the 421st Infantry Company, police, and district officials from Phop Phra, Tak province, yesterday apprehended four Chinese nationals. They attempted to cross into Thailand from Laos and were ultimately detained before reaching Myanmar to work for a call centre gang.

The apprehension yesterday, July 22, occurred during a patrol in the responsibility area of Ban Valley Nuea, Valley subdistrict, Phop Phra district, Tak province. The four people, lacking Thai entry stamps in their passports, were discovered walking westward towards Myanmar.

Through an interpreter, they admitted travelling from Guizhou, passing through Yunnan province in China, and entering Laos before illegally crossing into Thailand. They journeyed by vehicle to Wang Chao district in Tak province, following a route from Baan Na Bote to Baan Phapung, Wang Chao district to Phop Phra district.

These people navigated mountainous terrain, frequently changing vehicles, and sometimes rode on the back of motorcycles or crossed streams on foot. The Chinese nationals were identified as 39 year old Fang, 33 year old Fan, 17 year old Ge, and 22 year old Xu.

It is believed they intended to join a call centre gang operating in Myanmar, opposite Phop Phra district, Tak province, in the area controlled by the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), reported KhaoSod.

The task force handed over the four people to the Phop Phra Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, on July 12, Thai military forces apprehended a man and a woman attempting to enter Thailand illegally from Cambodia without passports.

The pair, intercepted by the Burapha Force and the 1201st Ranger Company near the Cambodia-Thailand border, revealed they had been working in Poipet under false promises.

They explained that they were tricked by an acquaintance who offered them tattoo artist jobs in Poipet’s Banteay Meanchey province, targeting Chinese residents there. After a difficult experience, they tried to sneak back into Thailand to return home.

