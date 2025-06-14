Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

The permanent Ban Klong Luek Border Crossing in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, experienced congestion as many Cambodians hurried back to their country fearing a sudden border closure.

Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phothisat visited the site to observe the situation and assured that the border will not close.

Yesterday, June 13, a large number of Cambodians formed long queues at the Ban Klong Luek Border Crossing, causing overflow onto the road. They were anxious to return to Cambodia amid concerns of an abrupt border closure following a statement by Hun Sen and Hun Manet, Cambodia’s prime ministers.

They announced six retaliatory measures if Thailand continued to close border points unilaterally and disrupt internet and electricity connections from the Thai side. The statement preceded the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission meeting scheduled in Phnom Penh today, June 14.

The rush to return to Cambodia followed the unexpected closure of the Ban Laem permanent border crossing in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, on the Cambodian side. This unannounced closure resulted in traffic jams and halted cross-border goods transport from 11.30am onwards. Consequently, many Cambodians hastened back through Ban Klong Luek after the closure at Ban Laem. Some Cambodians, unaware of the full situation but hearing rumours of a border closure, decided to return home pre-emptively.

Cambodian security officials shared images showing that authorities in Poipet had cut internet and electricity connections linked to Thailand near the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge. This action prompted Thai Facebook users working in Poipet to post updates about the affected areas, including fishing ponds and residential areas like Star Mansion and Duangchan Alley, where power and internet were disrupted.

By midday, both Thai and Cambodian workers at Ban Klong Luek were rushing to cross the border due to rumours of closure and internet disruptions near the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge. A Cambodian worker expressed the urgency to return home due to the possibility of a permanent border closure by Thailand, following the closure in Chanthaburi.

Later, Governor Parinya visited the Ban Klong Luek Border Crossing to monitor the movement of Thai and Cambodian people. He clarified that rumours of an impending border closure were false, affirming that the border would continue to close at the usual time of 4pm, according to the guidelines set by the Burapha Force, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the influx of Cambodians, Sa Kaeo immigration and paramilitary rangers were facilitating smooth and timely cross-border travel before the border’s scheduled closure.