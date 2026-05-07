Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 7, 2026, 9:38 AM
133 1 minute read
Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A Chinese tourist died after being attacked inside an unlicensed entertainment venue in South Pattaya, following a fight that began during a snooker game late yesterday, May 6.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue centre received a report of a serious assault at 11.06pm inside a venue in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station, investigation officers, administrative officials and rescue workers rushed to the scene.

Police are investigating after a Chinese tourist died following a fight at an unlicensed entertainment venue in Pattaya during a snooker game.
Photo via DailyNews

Officers found 39 year old Chinese tourist Chang Yi Cheng unconscious inside the venue. He had facial injuries, a swollen left eye, a torn lip and bruises on his body.

Rescue workers performed CPR and provided first aid, but despite efforts to save him, Chang later died from his injuries.

Staff told police the tourist appeared drunk before the incident. While playing snooker, he reportedly became upset after being unable to find hand powder used during the game.

Police are investigating after a Chinese tourist died following a fight at an unlicensed entertainment venue in Pattaya during a snooker game.
Photo via DailyNews

According to employees, Chang then climbed onto a VIP table occupied by another group of Chinese customers, leading to an argument and a fight.

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Staff managed to separate the groups for a short time, but another confrontation broke out soon after. The victim was assaulted again and collapsed unconscious inside the venue, while the suspected attackers fled before officers arrived.

Police said the employees’ statements have not yet been accepted as final. Six employees were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning, while investigators review CCTV footage to identify everyone involved.

Police are investigating after a Chinese tourist died following a fight at an unlicensed entertainment venue in Pattaya during a snooker game.
Photo via DailyNews

DailyNews reported that investigators are also checking whether staff members, as well as customers from the VIP group, took part in the assault.

Administrative officials later found the venue did not have a valid entertainment licence. They are preparing to ask the Chon Buri governor to consider ordering its closure after the fatal incident.

Police are investigating after a Chinese tourist died following a fight at an unlicensed entertainment venue in Pattaya during a snooker game.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Police are continuing to gather evidence, review CCTV footage, and question witnesses as they prepare legal action against those involved.

Similarly, five Thai men linked to a notorious Chinese gang have surrendered to police after allegedly brutally assaulting a Chinese businessman in Pattaya in a violent bid to take over his pub.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 7, 2026, 9:38 AM
133 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.