Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub
A Chinese tourist died after being attacked inside an unlicensed entertainment venue in South Pattaya, following a fight that began during a snooker game late yesterday, May 6.
The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue centre received a report of a serious assault at 11.06pm inside a venue in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.
Police from Pattaya City Police Station, investigation officers, administrative officials and rescue workers rushed to the scene.
Officers found 39 year old Chinese tourist Chang Yi Cheng unconscious inside the venue. He had facial injuries, a swollen left eye, a torn lip and bruises on his body.
Rescue workers performed CPR and provided first aid, but despite efforts to save him, Chang later died from his injuries.
Staff told police the tourist appeared drunk before the incident. While playing snooker, he reportedly became upset after being unable to find hand powder used during the game.
According to employees, Chang then climbed onto a VIP table occupied by another group of Chinese customers, leading to an argument and a fight.
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