Kao’s Bioré accelerates global growth with entry into the South Korean market and the launch of a unified global campaign

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 19, 2026, 3:45 PM
62 3 minutes read
Kao’s Bioré accelerates global growth with entry into the South Korean market and the launch of a unified global campaign | Thaiger

Kao Corporation today announced that its skincare brand Bioré will accelerate its international expansion as it enters the South Korean market and rolls out a globally unified campaign.

As a core brand under Kao’s Global Sharp Top strategy, aimed at establishing leadership in key market segments through high-value products, Bioré plays a central role in driving the company’s global growth. Currently available in 66 countries and regions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, the brand has steadily strengthened its global presence. Building on this foundation, the latest initiatives are designed to further expand Bioré’s footprint across Asia and accelerate its growth worldwide.

Strategic entry into the South Korean market

South Korea is a strategically important and highly influential market in the global beauty and skincare industry, serving as a key hub for global trends and consumer standards. The suncare segment in particular ranks among the largest globally and continues to grow.

Leveraging its proprietary technology, Bioré offers high-performance sunscreens that combine high-level UV protection with an exceptionally lightweight feel. By entering the globally influential K-beauty market, Bioré aims to further strengthen trust in its technological expertise and enhance brand credibility on a global scale.

Success in Korea will serve as a strategic springboard for broader expansion across Asia and other international markets.

Global campaign featuring Stray Kids to launch

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Coinciding with its entry into South Korea, Bioré will launch a global campaign centred on Bioré UV. For the second consecutive year, the campaign will feature Stray Kids as its face and will roll out simultaneously across more than 15 countries and regions where Bioré UV is available.

Through its ongoing collaboration with Stray Kids, a globally acclaimed group with a strong fan base spanning Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Bioré aims to further expand its connection with consumers worldwide.

In recent years, rising global temperatures driven by climate change and shifts in UV conditions have led to growing emphasis on limiting outdoor activities and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun. Against this backdrop, Bioré is redefining the sun as a spotlight that empowers you to shine. Under the global message, SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT, the brand aims to encourage people around the world to step confidently into the sun.

Beginning with the YOUR ONE AND ONLY. Bioré Global Brand Event, to be held on March today, March 19, in Seongsu, Seoul, one of South Korea’s most vibrant cultural hubs, and bringing together influencers from key markets around the world, Bioré will anchor its campaign in globally unified creative assets while layering locally optimised initiatives tailored to each market. The brand will also partner with influencers across multiple markets to deliver engaging, culturally relevant content.

Through its multi-layered approach, Bioré will communicate across borders the unique value of Bioré UV, the combination of superior UV protection and a lightweight, refreshing feel, strengthening its global brand identity and maximising engagement worldwide.

Kao’s Bioré accelerates global growth with entry into the South Korean market and the launch of a unified global campaign | News by Thaiger

Campaign overview

  • Key Message: “SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT.”
  • Campaign Period: March 2026 onward
  • Markets: 15 countries and regions worldwide
  • Teaser Site (Now Live)
  • Official Campaign Site (Renewal Scheduled for March 19 at 8.30pm JST)

The campaign will feature a range of integrated initiatives, including an anthem film, out-of-home advertising, global graphic rollouts, social media content and campaigns, and pop-up store activations in select markets.

Emi Kobayashi, President, Skincare Business, Kao Corporation (Bioré), said…

“Global marketing plays a central role in accelerating Bioré’s growth. By bringing together Bioré UV, backed by our proprietary, world-class UV sunscreen technology, and Stray Kids, a group that continues to evolve on the global stage, we aim to establish Bioré’s position as a global leader.

“Our entry into the South Korean market is a pivotal step toward expanding our business across Asia and advancing our broader global growth strategy. Going forward, we will continue to refine our technological expertise and build a brand that is trusted by consumers around the world.”

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 19, 2026, 3:45 PM
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