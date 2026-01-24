Officials destroy opium plantation in raid

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 24, 2026, 3:38 PM
119 1 minute read
Officials destroy opium plantation in raid | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7 News

Officials from multiple Thai government agencies carried out a coordinated operation to destroy an opium plantation and seize illegal weapons in Wiang Sa district, Nan province, on 24 January 2026.

The operation took place in Ban Phu Fah Mai, Village No. 8, Yab Hua Na subdistrict, where officers identified and destroyed one plot of opium classified as a Category 5 narcotic under Thai law. The plantation was located in a remote area within the district and was cleared on site by the authorities.

During the raid, officers also seized two unregistered muzzle-loading rifles found in the vicinity of the plantation. No suspects were reported at the scene at the time of the raid. The seized firearms were handed over to investigators for further examination.

Officials destroy opium plantation in raid | News by Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7 News

The operation was conducted by the Support Office for Prevention and Suppression Region 3 in the northern region, working alongside officers from related agencies. The mission was ordered by senior officials including Naruephon Thipmontha, Director of the Forest Fire Prevention, Suppression and Control Office, Wisut Muangcharoen, Director of the Prevention and Suppression Operations Division, and Somboon Phutthawong, Head of the regional support office.

Supol Boonyawong, Head of Special Operations Unit 2 under the regional support office, led the on-site team responsible for locating and destroying the plantation. After the operation concluded, all evidence was transferred to investigators at Wiang Sa Police Station to proceed under relevant narcotics and firearms laws.

7HD Online News reported details of the operation, which formed part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal drug cultivation and weapons possession in northern provinces, particularly in forested and high-risk areas.

Authorities stated that the raid aligns with national directives issued by Atthapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. The policy focuses on strengthening enforcement against narcotics cultivation, illegal firearms, and related forest offences.

Related Articles

Officials have been instructed to increase patrols, intelligence gathering, and surveillance in areas considered vulnerable to drug production and forest-related crimes. Further operations are expected to continue across Nan province and neighbouring regions as part of the broader suppression strategy.

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested for killing his girlfriend by cutting out her tongue | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for killing his girlfriend by cutting out her tongue

8 seconds ago
Officials destroy opium plantation in raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials destroy opium plantation in raid

36 minutes ago
Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police

1 hour ago
Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation | Thaiger Crime News

Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation

2 hours ago
Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack

3 hours ago
Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child&#8217;s school | Thaiger Thailand News

Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child’s school

4 hours ago
Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance

23 hours ago
Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure

1 day ago
Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns

1 day ago
Finnish tourist&#8217;s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Finnish tourist’s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns

1 day ago
Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple

2 days ago
Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur

2 days ago
Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk

2 days ago
Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim | Thaiger Thailand News

Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim

2 days ago
Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal

2 days ago
Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety

2 days ago
Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

2 days ago
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

2 days ago
Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

2 days ago
Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations | Thaiger Events

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 24, 2026, 3:38 PM
119 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.