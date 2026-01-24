Officials destroy opium plantation in raid

Officials from multiple Thai government agencies carried out a coordinated operation to destroy an opium plantation and seize illegal weapons in Wiang Sa district, Nan province, on 24 January 2026.

The operation took place in Ban Phu Fah Mai, Village No. 8, Yab Hua Na subdistrict, where officers identified and destroyed one plot of opium classified as a Category 5 narcotic under Thai law. The plantation was located in a remote area within the district and was cleared on site by the authorities.

During the raid, officers also seized two unregistered muzzle-loading rifles found in the vicinity of the plantation. No suspects were reported at the scene at the time of the raid. The seized firearms were handed over to investigators for further examination.

The operation was conducted by the Support Office for Prevention and Suppression Region 3 in the northern region, working alongside officers from related agencies. The mission was ordered by senior officials including Naruephon Thipmontha, Director of the Forest Fire Prevention, Suppression and Control Office, Wisut Muangcharoen, Director of the Prevention and Suppression Operations Division, and Somboon Phutthawong, Head of the regional support office.

Supol Boonyawong, Head of Special Operations Unit 2 under the regional support office, led the on-site team responsible for locating and destroying the plantation. After the operation concluded, all evidence was transferred to investigators at Wiang Sa Police Station to proceed under relevant narcotics and firearms laws.

7HD Online News reported details of the operation, which formed part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal drug cultivation and weapons possession in northern provinces, particularly in forested and high-risk areas.

Authorities stated that the raid aligns with national directives issued by Atthapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. The policy focuses on strengthening enforcement against narcotics cultivation, illegal firearms, and related forest offences.

Officials have been instructed to increase patrols, intelligence gathering, and surveillance in areas considered vulnerable to drug production and forest-related crimes. Further operations are expected to continue across Nan province and neighbouring regions as part of the broader suppression strategy.