Escobar Jungle Party puts Koh Tao on Thailand’s best nightlife destinations

When people think of nightlife in Thailand, the first thing that often comes to mind is the famous Full Moon Party. Their mind might also think about the bustling nightclubs in Bangkok or even the Walking Street in Pattaya.

But in 2022, there’s a new destination rising fast, Koh Tao, an island that’s quickly becoming a must-visit for party lovers looking for something more unique, immersive, and unforgettable.

At the heart of it all is Escobar Jungle Party, widely becoming known as one of the best nightclub experiences in Thailand.

Not just a nightclub, a jungle festival experience

Unlike traditional clubs, Escobar is set deep in a real jungle, surrounded by towering trees, immersive lighting, and a raw tropical atmosphere. This isn’t just a party, it’s a multi-stage music festival hidden in nature. And the best part?

It happens 3 to 4 times per month, making it an exclusive experience you’ll want to plan your trip around.

If you’re heading to Koh Tao, checking Escobar’s party schedule is a must before booking your trip.

Explore Escobar: Escobar is designed for more than just partying; it’s built for movement, freedom, and connection.

Five stages

Escobar Jungle Party said its venue features five stages, each offering a different music style:

Commercial Stage (Main Stage): Hip-hop, R&B, EDM and chart music, with a VIP zone

Hip-hop, R&B, EDM and chart music, with a VIP zone Hard Techno Stage: Fast, high-intensity techno

Fast, high-intensity techno Drum & Bass Stage: UK garage and drum and bass, powered by Paradise Breaks

UK garage and drum and bass, powered by House Stage: House music with a relaxed, feel-good focus

House music with a relaxed, feel-good focus Melodic Techno Stage: Melodic techno sets aimed at fans of immersive sound

The organisers said the line-up includes international DJs and resident talent.

On-site features

Escobar Jungle Party also listed additional experiences offered as part of the event:

The only rodeo ride in Koh Tao nightlife, with prizes including free drinks

One free drink is included with every ticket

Shuttle taxi service to the party from pick up points in Koh Tao island

An exclusive souvenir

Fireshow to open the night

VIP tables

For guests seeking an upgraded experience, the organisers are offering VIP table bookings, which they said include private tables, premium bottle service, a private toilet and a view of the main stage.

Escobar Hostel planned for mid-2026

The organisers said Escobar Hostel is scheduled to open in mid-2026, adding an option for visitors who want to stay close to the venue and join exciting events outside of jungle party.

Planning and bookings

Escobar Jungle Party said event availability is limited due to the schedule of three to four parties per month, and encouraged guests to check dates and book in advance via KohtaoEscobar.com.

Press Release