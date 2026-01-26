Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 26, 2026, 6:36 PM
Thai authorities shut down the illegal movie streaming website movie2free following coordinated raids across six provinces, arresting four suspects and seizing assets linked to copyright infringement and money laundering.

The operation was carried out on 26 January 2026 under the direction of the Department of Special Investigation. Search warrants issued by the Criminal Court were executed at eight locations in Bangkok, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi.

According to the DSI, the website movie2free had an average of more than 25 million visitors per month. Investigators estimated that the unauthorised distribution of copyrighted films caused losses of approximately 4.5 billion baht per month to rights holders.

Pol. Col. Yutthana Praedam, Director-General of the DSI, oversaw the operation alongside senior officials, including Pol. Col. Chatupol Bongkochamas, Deputy Director-General. Officers from the Technology and Information Crime Division led the searches and arrests.

Four individuals were taken into custody on charges related to conspiracy to commit money laundering and joint money laundering. Three additional suspects named in arrest warrants remain at large. Authorities also seized and froze multiple assets believed to be connected to the operation, pending further legal proceedings.

The investigation began in 2020, when the DSI identified movie2free as a major source of online copyright infringement. The case later expanded after investigators determined that the proceeds generated from advertising and related activities met the legal threshold for predicate offences under Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Officials said the network was structured with clearly defined roles. Some suspects controlled and managed the websites, whilst others handled financial transactions, system administration, technical support, and online promotion. Advertising on the platform included links to online gambling services, which investigators said contributed to the flow of illicit funds.

Financial evidence indicated that income from the website was channelled through bank accounts and digital asset accounts held by nominees. These accounts were allegedly used to conceal ownership and move funds in a manner consistent with money laundering.

The DSI confirmed that the case has been designated a special investigation and that legal proceedings are ongoing. Khaosod reported the investigation details, having followed the case since its early stages.

