Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

Residents in Khon Kaen province discovered the charred remains of a newborn in a coal kiln situated in a sugarcane field on August 17. The police are actively searching for the mother, while the infant’s body has been sent for a detailed medical examination.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthawat Kaewhan, deputy investigator at Baan Fang Police Station, was alerted by locals about the discovery in Baan Hin Hao village, Non Khong subdistrict, Baan Fang district. The newborn, whose gender could not be identified due to the condition of the remains, was found with the umbilical cord still attached.

Police Colonel Korrphop Netrthaisong, the superintendent of Baan Fang Police Station, along with the investigative team and medical personnel from Baan Fang Hospital, attended the scene. The discovery occurred when locals, detecting an unusual burning smell, traced it to the kiln where the infant’s body was discovered.

Initial investigations revealed that the lower body was too badly burnt to determine the infant’s gender. The police are now focusing on gathering information about any recent pregnancies or births in the area.

The autopsy will establish whether the infant was deceased before being burnt. Legal proceedings will follow based on these findings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a housekeeper was horrified to find blood seeping from a garbage bag, which, upon inspection, revealed the body of a newborn. The baby’s mother later admitted to the act.

On January 11, Police Lieutenant Thirayu Wongsinghe of Charoen Noy Police Station was notified of the discovery at a dormitory in Lat Krabang 13/8, Lat Krabang subdistrict, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok. He arrived at the scene with officers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, where they found the body of a female infant.

The housekeeper recounted that while collecting rubbish on the second floor, she noticed blood dripping from a garbage bag. When she opened it, she found the newborn wrapped in a yellow bedsheet, the umbilical cord still attached.