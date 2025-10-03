Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video)

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a National Security Council (NSC) meeting yesterday to address ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The focus was on Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo province, where Cambodian encroachments have raised concerns over sovereignty.

The meeting yesterday, October 2, covered bilateral mechanisms such as Regional Border Committee (RBC), General Border Committee (GBC), and Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) talks. However, officials noted a lack of sincerity from Cambodia, which they claim continues provocations while showing no intention to honour previous agreements.

Military officials reported incidents across both First and Second Army Areas. Cambodia’s tactics ranged from mass civilian pressure to military threats, with no signs of withdrawing troops or heavy weaponry. Efforts to cooperate on landmine clearance and crime crackdowns have also stalled.

A Thai plan to build a 23.6km border fence along undisputed areas in Sa Kaeo was introduced, with clear boundaries defined by local canals. Meanwhile, Cambodia has yet to respond to evacuation requests concerning 200 families settled in disputed zones.

A deadline of October 10 has been set for Banteay Meanchey’s governor to submit a relocation plan. If no action is taken, legal measures under the Immigration and Forest Acts will proceed. Cambodia, in turn, has invited Thailand to an RBC meeting between October 10 and 12, possibly to assess Thailand’s resolve.

Security sources believe Hun Sen is monitoring Thailand’s approach closely, with the potential for renewed conflict if diplomacy falters. Lieutenant General Worayos Luangsuwan has instructed postponing the RBC meeting unless evacuation plans are tabled.

Prime Minister Anutin reiterated that legal processes must be pursued carefully, respecting humanitarian concerns.

“This is about the people, not the military. We must take their way of life into account.”

According to The Nation, officials fear third-party provocations could trigger conflict, risking an international legal challenge. Thailand continues to assert its stance as the aggrieved party.

As the border closure stretches into a third month, Cambodia faces severe economic strain. The Thai military remains on high alert, rotating troops and preparing for sustained operations if needed.

Anutin emphasised pressure through law, diplomacy, and readiness rather than aggression.

“We must show the world we are defending, not attacking.”