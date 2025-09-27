Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

Heirs in Thailand filed a complaint against lawyers who allegedly forged documents to seize assets in a case now under investigation by legal authorities.

A representative of a deceased estate has filed a formal complaint against several lawyers, accusing them of conspiring to forge legal documents and unlawfully seize assets worth over 57 million baht.

Yesterday, September 26, Chanwut Mekraksawanit, acting on behalf of Noy Mekraksa, heir of the late Chujit Wongsathipat, approached the Lawyers Council of Thailand with Phuwarin Thongkham to request a full investigation into what they allege is a coordinated fraud by licensed legal professionals.

The complaint, submitted to Lawyers Council chairman Thanaphon Khongchiang, calls for urgent disciplinary action against the accused lawyers.

“The lawyers conspired to play both sides, plaintiffs and defendants, in court proceedings to manipulate the system for personal gain.”

According to the complainants, the accused fabricated loan contracts and used them to file three lawsuits in the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Court. The alleged deception allowed the lawyers to fraudulently claim three plots of land and two bank accounts, valued collectively at over 57 million baht.

Chanwut claimed the lawyers used the guise of a legitimate law office to operate what he described as “a criminal network,” taking advantage of loopholes in the legal system to fabricate and execute false agreements.

He urged the Lawyers Council’s ethics committee to accelerate the investigation and immediately suspend the accused lawyers’ licences if wrongdoing is confirmed.

“These people aren’t acting as lawyers. They’re operating like a mafia ring, hiding behind the law.”

The complaint also included a recommendation for tighter scrutiny of lawyer licence applicants, citing the need for improved vetting processes to prevent unqualified or unethical individuals from entering the profession, reported KhaoSod.

In response, Thanaphon assured that the Lawyers Council takes the matter seriously.

“If any ethical violations are found, disciplinary action will be taken without delay.”

The Council chairman outlined possible penalties ranging from a formal reprimand, to a three-year suspension, or complete removal from the lawyer registry for the most serious infractions.