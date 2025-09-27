Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

Council urged to act after claim of fraud by licensed professionals

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
50 1 minute read
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Heirs in Thailand filed a complaint against lawyers who allegedly forged documents to seize assets in a case now under investigation by legal authorities.

A representative of a deceased estate has filed a formal complaint against several lawyers, accusing them of conspiring to forge legal documents and unlawfully seize assets worth over 57 million baht.

Yesterday, September 26, Chanwut Mekraksawanit, acting on behalf of Noy Mekraksa, heir of the late Chujit Wongsathipat, approached the Lawyers Council of Thailand with Phuwarin Thongkham to request a full investigation into what they allege is a coordinated fraud by licensed legal professionals.

The complaint, submitted to Lawyers Council chairman Thanaphon Khongchiang, calls for urgent disciplinary action against the accused lawyers.

“The lawyers conspired to play both sides, plaintiffs and defendants, in court proceedings to manipulate the system for personal gain.”

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | News by Thaiger

According to the complainants, the accused fabricated loan contracts and used them to file three lawsuits in the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Court. The alleged deception allowed the lawyers to fraudulently claim three plots of land and two bank accounts, valued collectively at over 57 million baht.

Related Articles

Chanwut claimed the lawyers used the guise of a legitimate law office to operate what he described as “a criminal network,” taking advantage of loopholes in the legal system to fabricate and execute false agreements.

He urged the Lawyers Council’s ethics committee to accelerate the investigation and immediately suspend the accused lawyers’ licences if wrongdoing is confirmed.

“These people aren’t acting as lawyers. They’re operating like a mafia ring, hiding behind the law.”

The complaint also included a recommendation for tighter scrutiny of lawyer licence applicants, citing the need for improved vetting processes to prevent unqualified or unethical individuals from entering the profession, reported KhaoSod.

In response, Thanaphon assured that the Lawyers Council takes the matter seriously.

“If any ethical violations are found, disciplinary action will be taken without delay.”

The Council chairman outlined possible penalties ranging from a formal reprimand, to a three-year suspension, or complete removal from the lawyer registry for the most serious infractions.

Latest Thailand News
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

7 seconds ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

17 minutes ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

33 minutes ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

55 minutes ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

1 hour ago
Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’ | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’

2 hours ago
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

3 hours ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

4 hours ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

4 hours ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

4 hours ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

5 hours ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

5 hours ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

6 hours ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

22 hours ago
Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket

23 hours ago
AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand

23 hours ago
RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet | Thaiger Aviation News

RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet

23 hours ago
Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting

23 hours ago
Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo

23 hours ago
Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | Thaiger Pattaya News

Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast

24 hours ago
100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae | Thaiger Thailand News

100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae

1 day ago
Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors | Thaiger Business News

Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors

1 day ago
Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.