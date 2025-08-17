Thailand’s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth

A major drug bust in Thailand resulted in the seizure of 900 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, valued at 135 million baht, being transported from central Thailand to Narathiwat. Additionally, police confiscated related assets worth 20 million baht.

Yesterday, August 16, at the Front Operations Centre of the Royal Thai Police in Yala, Phumtham Wechayachai, the deputy prime minister and acting prime minister, assigned Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, the justice minister, and Dech-Isem Khaothong, the deputy interior minister, to announce the significant drug trafficking arrests in the southern border provinces.

The press conference included contributions from key figures such as Police Lieutenant Colonel Wannapong Kocharak, Secretary-General of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, Lieutenant General Paisan Nusang, the 4th Army Area Commander, Police Major General Achan Jansiri, the deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 9, and Wichan Chaisethsampan, the deputy governor of Narathiwat. They reported the seizure of 900 kg of crystal meth and additional asset seizures worth 20 million baht (US$616,160).

The operation aligns with the government’s urgent national agenda to combat drug trafficking, especially in the southern border provinces, known for being both a drug storage and transit area to neighbouring countries. The collaboration of the Royal Thai Police, Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) led to dismantling two major drug networks.

The operation began with an in-depth investigation by the Narathiwat provincial police, lasting over two months. They received intelligence about a large drug shipment from central Thailand to Narathiwat. On August 14, at around 3.30am, a tip-off led to a planned drug exchange in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat. The police divided forces to stake out the location.

Police apprehended 37 year old Jirapong, who was driving a suspicious pickup truck. Jirapong admitted to parking the vehicle, awaiting others to take over.

Drug bust

However, police remained sceptical and followed the vehicle to a spot 4 kilometres away. Upon searching the location indicated by Jirapong, police discovered 30 bags containing type 1 narcotic drugs (crystal meth) weighing approximately 900 kilogrammes, with a value of 135 million baht (US$4,159,090). They also seized assets related to the case valued over 800,000 baht (US$24,645).

Another key success stemmed from expanding on a previous case from June 12, where police arrested suspects with 615 kilogrammes of crystal meth in Su-ngai Kolok. The Narathiwat provincial court issued arrest warrants for four accomplices who fled.

On August 14, the Task Force Division 2, in coordination with ONCB Region 9 and the Department of Special Investigation, conducted searches at five locations in Su-ngai Kolok, securing 13 assets valued at approximately 20 million baht (US$616,160).

Confiscated assets included land with buildings, four cars, one motorcycle, nine gold items, 50,000 baht in cash, 10,000 Malaysian ringgit, three firearms, 15 wristwatches, 14 pieces of jewellery, 26 leather bags, four car rims, and two jet skis. Although the suspects remain at large, this asset seizure effectively disrupts the network, with further investigations and arrests ongoing.

Pol. Col. Tawee praised the integrated efforts of security forces leading to the arrests. The first case involved drugs from the Golden Triangle, targeting Tak Bai, with 900 kilogrammes of crystal meth seized. The second case expanded on a previous crystal meth arrest, leading to asset seizures.

He noted the government’s dedication to eradicating drug issues, including substances like kratom and cannabis, which remain unregulated but pose public threats. The efforts of the 4th Army, security forces, and police were commended. He pledged continued efforts to prevent drugs from harming the public, as they damage the economy and disrupt family unity.

Dech-Isem highlighted the national importance of tackling drug problems, which the government prioritises, declaring it a national agenda. Under Phumtham’s clear policy of integrated action with administrative, military, police, ONCB, DSI, and public health, the No Drugs No Dealers to Zero Drugs Thailand campaign aims for a drug-free nation, with no users or dealers, reported KhaoSod.

Dech-Isem emphasised the importance of tracing drug origins and end points to dismantle networks, warning traffickers that persisting in illegal activities would make living peacefully in Thailand impossible.