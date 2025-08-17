Thailand’s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth

Officials intercept huge meth shipment, exposing criminal network

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
66 3 minutes read
Thailand’s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A major drug bust in Thailand resulted in the seizure of 900 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, valued at 135 million baht, being transported from central Thailand to Narathiwat. Additionally, police confiscated related assets worth 20 million baht.

Yesterday, August 16, at the Front Operations Centre of the Royal Thai Police in Yala, Phumtham Wechayachai, the deputy prime minister and acting prime minister, assigned Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, the justice minister, and Dech-Isem Khaothong, the deputy interior minister, to announce the significant drug trafficking arrests in the southern border provinces.

The press conference included contributions from key figures such as Police Lieutenant Colonel Wannapong Kocharak, Secretary-General of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, Lieutenant General Paisan Nusang, the 4th Army Area Commander, Police Major General Achan Jansiri, the deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 9, and Wichan Chaisethsampan, the deputy governor of Narathiwat. They reported the seizure of 900 kg of crystal meth and additional asset seizures worth 20 million baht (US$616,160).

The operation aligns with the government’s urgent national agenda to combat drug trafficking, especially in the southern border provinces, known for being both a drug storage and transit area to neighbouring countries. The collaboration of the Royal Thai Police, Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) led to dismantling two major drug networks.

The operation began with an in-depth investigation by the Narathiwat provincial police, lasting over two months. They received intelligence about a large drug shipment from central Thailand to Narathiwat. On August 14, at around 3.30am, a tip-off led to a planned drug exchange in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat. The police divided forces to stake out the location.

Police apprehended 37 year old Jirapong, who was driving a suspicious pickup truck. Jirapong admitted to parking the vehicle, awaiting others to take over.

Drug bust

Related Articles

However, police remained sceptical and followed the vehicle to a spot 4 kilometres away. Upon searching the location indicated by Jirapong, police discovered 30 bags containing type 1 narcotic drugs (crystal meth) weighing approximately 900 kilogrammes, with a value of 135 million baht (US$4,159,090). They also seized assets related to the case valued over 800,000 baht (US$24,645).

Another key success stemmed from expanding on a previous case from June 12, where police arrested suspects with 615 kilogrammes of crystal meth in Su-ngai Kolok. The Narathiwat provincial court issued arrest warrants for four accomplices who fled.

On August 14, the Task Force Division 2, in coordination with ONCB Region 9 and the Department of Special Investigation, conducted searches at five locations in Su-ngai Kolok, securing 13 assets valued at approximately 20 million baht (US$616,160).

Confiscated assets included land with buildings, four cars, one motorcycle, nine gold items, 50,000 baht in cash, 10,000 Malaysian ringgit, three firearms, 15 wristwatches, 14 pieces of jewellery, 26 leather bags, four car rims, and two jet skis. Although the suspects remain at large, this asset seizure effectively disrupts the network, with further investigations and arrests ongoing.

Pol. Col. Tawee praised the integrated efforts of security forces leading to the arrests. The first case involved drugs from the Golden Triangle, targeting Tak Bai, with 900 kilogrammes of crystal meth seized. The second case expanded on a previous crystal meth arrest, leading to asset seizures.

He noted the government’s dedication to eradicating drug issues, including substances like kratom and cannabis, which remain unregulated but pose public threats. The efforts of the 4th Army, security forces, and police were commended. He pledged continued efforts to prevent drugs from harming the public, as they damage the economy and disrupt family unity.

Dech-Isem highlighted the national importance of tackling drug problems, which the government prioritises, declaring it a national agenda. Under Phumtham’s clear policy of integrated action with administrative, military, police, ONCB, DSI, and public health, the No Drugs No Dealers to Zero Drugs Thailand campaign aims for a drug-free nation, with no users or dealers, reported KhaoSod.

Dech-Isem emphasised the importance of tracing drug origins and end points to dismantle networks, warning traffickers that persisting in illegal activities would make living peacefully in Thailand impossible.

Thailand's major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods

41 seconds ago
Thailand&#8217;s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth

14 minutes ago
Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery

26 minutes ago
Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road

35 minutes ago
Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

46 minutes ago
Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

56 minutes ago
Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks

1 hour ago
Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

18 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani

19 hours ago
Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy

20 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews

20 hours ago
MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic | Thaiger Politics News

MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic

21 hours ago
Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days

21 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation

21 hours ago
High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up

23 hours ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines

23 hours ago
Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth

23 hours ago
Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31

24 hours ago
Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown

1 day ago
People&#8217;s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns

1 day ago
AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update) | Thaiger Aviation News

AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update)

1 day ago
Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat

1 day ago
Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation

2 days ago
3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple | Thaiger Thailand News

3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple

2 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
66 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x