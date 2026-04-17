3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration

A video recently shared online showed a group of foreign men in a fight during Songkran celebrations on Pattaya Walking Street on April 17.

The footage, posted by a Thai woman, showed a group of three men, believed to be from Middle Eastern countries, confronting a foreign man reported to be European, aged between 50 and 60. In the caption, the woman wrote…

“Arab tourists caused problems again. Three of them attacked an elderly foreign man in a gang attack. The three men had initially argued with another foreigner after spraying water in his face. Where are the police?”

In the video, the older foreign man was seen attempting to defend himself as the group escalated the confrontation. All parties were initially holding water guns before dropping them and engaging in a fight.

The three men repeatedly punched and kicked the victim until he fell to the ground. Bystanders, including a Thai woman and other foreigners, later intervened and separated those involved.

The Pattaya News reported that the incident took place on Pattaya Walking Street. Mueang Pattaya Police Station confirmed with the media that no complaint had been filed by either party.

The cause of the dispute has not been officially confirmed. Entertainment venue operators and motorcycle taxi riders in the area told media they were not aware of the case.

In a related case during Songkran, two French nationals attacked a Thai motorcyclist in Phuket on April 13 after the victim refused to join a water fight.

On April 14, Phuket police arrested seven foreign tourists after a viral video showed them forcing open a van door and spraying water inside, despite the driver’s objections.

The group was also accused of blocking roads, harassing motorists and throwing water at a police checkpoint. Online users, both Thais and foreigners, called for harsher punishments for the gang involved, citing their aggressive behaviour.