3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 4:43 PM
56 1 minute read
3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Winechit Sukhanta

A video recently shared online showed a group of foreign men in a fight during Songkran celebrations on Pattaya Walking Street on April 17.

The footage, posted by a Thai woman, showed a group of three men, believed to be from Middle Eastern countries, confronting a foreign man reported to be European, aged between 50 and 60. In the caption, the woman wrote…

“Arab tourists caused problems again. Three of them attacked an elderly foreign man in a gang attack. The three men had initially argued with another foreigner after spraying water in his face. Where are the police?”

In the video, the older foreign man was seen attempting to defend himself as the group escalated the confrontation. All parties were initially holding water guns before dropping them and engaging in a fight.

Foreigners engage in fight on Pattaya Walking Street
Photo via Facebook/ Winechit Sukhanta

The three men repeatedly punched and kicked the victim until he fell to the ground. Bystanders, including a Thai woman and other foreigners, later intervened and separated those involved.

The Pattaya News reported that the incident took place on Pattaya Walking Street. Mueang Pattaya Police Station confirmed with the media that no complaint had been filed by either party.

The cause of the dispute has not been officially confirmed. Entertainment venue operators and motorcycle taxi riders in the area told media they were not aware of the case.

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Physical altercation in Pattaya Songkran celebrations
Photo via Facebook/ Winechit Sukhanta

In a related case during Songkran, two French nationals attacked a Thai motorcyclist in Phuket on April 13 after the victim refused to join a water fight.

On April 14, Phuket police arrested seven foreign tourists after a viral video showed them forcing open a van door and spraying water inside, despite the driver’s objections.

The group was also accused of blocking roads, harassing motorists and throwing water at a police checkpoint. Online users, both Thais and foreigners, called for harsher punishments for the gang involved, citing their aggressive behaviour.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 4:43 PM
56 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.