Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight

A video of a confrontation between a foreign man and a Thai man has gone viral after footage appeared to show the foreigner slapping the Thai man before a street fight broke out.

The clip, posted by a user named “Mai Tong Pood,” showed a brief altercation and included a caption claiming the foreign man had tried to provoke the Thai man before being confronted.

At around 11.06pm yesterday, May 12, the man who recorded the footage, 27 year old rider Kritsada, spoke to reporters about the incident.

Kritsada said the Thai man in the footage had parked his vehicle before the foreign man allegedly approached and “began causing trouble.”

Although Kritsada did not know what the two men were saying to each other, he believed there had been some form of challenge or provocation.

According to him, the Thai man initially tried to avoid conflict and did not respond aggressively. The situation appeared to end after both sides walked away.

However, the foreign man allegedly returned and continued provoking the Thai man before slapping him on the head, leading to a brawl captured in the clip.

Siam Chon News reported that following the video’s release, many social media users criticised the foreign man’s behaviour. Some also praised the Thai man for initially trying to avoid the dispute. At the time of reporting, no information had been released about where the incident took place or whether legal action had been taken against either person involved. Elsewhere, a Thai man was allegedly attacked by a group of Indian tourists in Phuket after he tried to stop a dispute over one of the tourists sitting on the bonnet of a parked car.