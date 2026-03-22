Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 22, 2026, 3:30 PM
160 1 minute read
Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo courtesy Pattaya News

A 59 year old Swedish man was injured after being assaulted by a transgender woman in Jomtien, Pattaya, Chon Buri, in the early hours of Saturday, March 22.

At about 2.49am, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Centre received an emergency call for assistance at a residence in Wat Thammasamakkhi Soi 3. Volunteers arrived to find Magnus waiting outside his accommodation with visible swelling on his head and cuts on both knees. He received first aid on the scene before being transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

A friend of Magnus, who chose to remain anonymous, provided more context on the events leading up to the assault.

Earlier that evening, Magnus had been at a beer bar in the Rompho Market area of Jomtien. While riding his motorcycle back to his accommodation, he encountered a transgender woman standing outside a massage shop. She waved him down and struck up a conversation, inviting him to continue socialising with her. When Magnus declined, an argument broke out between the two.

The woman allegedly struck him on the back of the head, causing him to fall from his motorcycle. While he was on the ground, she reportedly kicked him repeatedly in the legs.

Concerned for his safety, Magnus abandoned his motorcycle and fled on foot, eventually finding alternative transport back to his residence. Once home, he contacted a friend, who then notified rescue services on his behalf.

Magnus was taken to hospital for a thorough examination and treatment. Once his condition stabilises, he is expected to file a formal complaint at Pattaya City Police Station to pursue legal action against his attacker.

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Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 22, 2026, 3:30 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.