Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 4:59 PM
476 1 minute read
Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV

Police in Khon Kaen took a man into custody and sent him to the hospital today, March 22, after staff at a petrol station reported a naked man inside the premises, with rescuers saying he may have been experiencing a mental health episode.

The incident was reported at about 11.30am at a PT station in Nong Kung Thanasan subdistrict, Phu Wiang district. Police from Phu Wiang Police Station and rescue workers responded after being alerted by station employees.

Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station
Photo via Amarin TV

Rescue chief Kitti said responders found the man speaking in a way that was difficult to understand. Police covered his lower body while waiting for rescue staff to arrive, and rescuers then wrapped him again before taking him to Phu Wiang Hospital.

The man, believed to be about 50 years old, had no identification documents, and officials said they could not immediately confirm who he was or where he lived.

Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station
Photo via Amarin TV

A white-and-red Honda motorcycle without a registration plate was found parked by the roadside and was believed to be the vehicle he rode to the station.

Rescuers said the motorcycle likely ran out of fuel on the way. They added that witnesses reported seeing the man riding naked from neighbouring Nong Na Kham district before he arrived in Phu Wiang.

Officials suspected hot weather may have contributed to a recurrence of symptoms, leading to the incident. They transferred the man to hospital for doctors to calm him and to help contact relatives to collect him. The motorcycle was taken to Phu Wiang Police Station for safekeeping.

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Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station
Photo via Amarin TV

The situation did not escalate because the station had reportedly ran out of fuel at the time, meaning there were no customers using the service, reported Amarin TV.

Elsewhere, a Thai man ran naked through a community in Phatthalung province, prompting neighbours to call the police to investigate. The man explained to police that he had previously made a vow to a sacred spirit, promising to run naked if he found his true love.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 4:59 PM
476 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.