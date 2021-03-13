Hospital allegedly offers a meager 5,000 baht to dead patient’s family after neglecting him for hours | The Thaiger

A northeastern Thai hospital is allegedly offering a meager 5,000 baht to a patient’s family after he died while waiting to be treated. The Bua Yai Hospital director, Charnchai Boonyusays, says he feels “regret” over the 46 year old’s death after hospital staff allegedly neglected to treat him for hours.

Sompong Sammor, was admitted to the hospital with a swollen and injured leg but was left unattended in a wheelchair for hours while waiting to be receive medical attention. The hospital committee was assigned to give moral support to the family along with 5,000 baht in initial assistance. But the family was advised to submit a request for 400,000 baht in assistance. The higher amount is available for patients to request when damages are incurred as a result of receiving, or in this case, not receiving, medical services.

Charnchai says the hospital has discussed assisting the patient’s son with his primary school fees after admitting the hospital messed up, saying it won’t happen again.

In other news, a Bangkok hospital is being charged over the death of a Thai model who was brought to the hospital unconscious, and dying soon after arriving. The woman had been working as a hostess at a party in Thailand’s capital city where alleged drug use had occurred.

The hospital is facing charges of failing to properly diagnose the young woman, and falsely billing her for a meal that she never received or ate. The charges come after a complaint was filed by the chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club and the deceased woman’s mother.

News of a “Thai Pretty,” or model, winding up dead after hosting such drug-fuelled parties isn’t new as similar incidents have happened in the past, sparking more controversy over whether those members of Thailand’s high-societies are immune from the consequences of breaking the law.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

