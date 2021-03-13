Thailand’s private hospitals planning to profit off Covid-19 vaccine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s private hospitals planning to profit off Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand’s private hospitals are planning to profit off of offering Covid-19 vaccines for paying customers. The hospitals have allegedly been procuring doses of vaccines after negotiating with different manufacturers. The news comes after Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has stopped the rollout of the AstrasZeneca vaccine after some countries in the EU banned its use over blood clot concerns.
The hospitals are allegedly looking into using the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Bharat Biotech vaccines that are not yet approved by Thailand’s Centre For Disease Control. The chairman of Thai hospital chain Thonburi Healthcare Group, Boon Vanasin, says the chain plans to sell the vaccines at 2,000 baht per dose. Boon says the hospital group has already received orders from tourism and other businesses.
The Thai government began innoculating Thai citizens for free last month, using the Sinovac vaccine as part of its plan to immunise 33 million Thais by the year end. Around 33,000 Thais have already received the jab since March 9, but Boon says the goal of vaccinating only 33 million people won’t achieve herd immunity.
“Having half of the population vaccinated by year-end is not enough. Some 70 – 80% of the population need to be vaccinated before then to create herd immunity and confidence [for visitors]. At least 16 million doses of vaccines are in high demand in around 20 tourism provinces of Thailand.”
Now health authorities are announcing a halt in the roll-out of AstraZeneca vaccines after some EU countries stopped using it after blood clots were reported. Thailand’s PM was supposed to receive the AstraZeneca jab yeterday, but is now holding off after the recent news of the worrying side-effects. But the dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital maintains that the vaccine is safe to be widely administered.
He says the overall statistics show no correlation per 100,000 in blood clots. The World Health Organisation echoed his findings saying there was no link between the jab and an increased risk of developing a clot.
Wichit Prakobkosol, the president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, says the move for private hospitals to offer the vaccines falls in line with many tourism businesses plans to pay for the jabs because it was a better option than “the free, but delayed doses from the government.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US
An American, who recently travelled to Phuket and Bangkok, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the United States. The man was tested prior to leaving Thailand and Thai health officials now say that result was a false negative. Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s Covid-19 test that was taken right before leaving Thailand and now say the result is positive for the coronavirus.
A timeline of the man’s travel history was posted on the Bangkok Public Relations Department’s Facebook page. The man travelled through Thailand throughout February. He was released from the mandatory 14-day quarantine on January 26 and had tested negative for Covid-19 prior to being released. He left Thailand on March 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 in the United States.
Here’s his travel timeline:
January 26 to February 16: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom area.
February 17: He flew to Phuket on an AirAsia flight and checked in to Sri Panwa resort on Cape Panwa.
February 19: He returned to Bangkok on an AirAsia flight.
February 20 to 28: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom. Reports say he didn’t go out much, mainly just to shop at a nearby convenience store.
March 1: He went to the hospital for a Covid-19 test, a requirement before travelling back to the United States.
March 2: The test result was inconclusive. He was tested a second time and the results came back negative for the coronavirus.
March 3: He boarded a flight back to the United States.
March 4: The Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s second test results and found the man actually tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
81 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 538 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,679 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 81 new cases, 30 were transmitted at high risk areas in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Bangkok, Tak and Phetchaburi.
37 cases were detected through active case finding in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Tak. 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas. The other 3 cases are Burmese migrants who tested positive for Covid-19 in Prachuap Khiri Khan after being detained for crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delayed in Thailand after blood clot concerns
The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine rollout in Thailand is being delayed due to concerns over blood clots after several EU countries suspended their programmes. PM Prayut was supposed to mark the start of using the vaccines in Thailand today, but now his jab has been put off until more information is collected about the vaccine’s safety. Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, a Covid-19 vaccine committee advisor says there is no rush.
“Vaccine injection for Thais must be safe, we do not have to be in a hurry.”
“Though the quality of AstraZeneca is good, some countries have asked for a delay. We will delay [as well].”
The news of the vaccine possibly being linked to blood clots comes after a 49 year old Austrian nurse died within days after receiving the Oxford jab. The woman allegedly died of severe blood coagulation problems leading Austria to stop using doses from 1 batch of the vaccine. Yesterday, Norway, Iceland, and Denmark followed suit by suspending the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
Although there is no proven link between the vaccine and blood clots, Thai virologist Yong Poovarawan says the Thai government is waiting for Denmark and Austria to make a conclusion concerning the vaccine. Denmark has said the move to stop using the vaccine is purely precautionary. Yong says the batch that Thailand received was manufactured in a factory in Asia.
“We are delaying to let others prove [the side-effects] of whether or not it is because of the vaccine or if it is only on that specific batch.”
Thailand began its vaccination campaign last month with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine with health workers being the first to receive the injections on February 28. The vaccine rollout is set to cover a majority of residents in Thailand’s tourism-heavy provinces as the country is striving to fully reopen in October.
SOURCE: The Guardian
Ian Bromley
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:23 am
The government should be pleased that businesses as well as private individuals are willing to pay. It will save them a great deal of money. When I enquired at my private hospital 4 days ago their responses were that they could disclose nothing about their plans and that the government has them in a vice like grip of control. It seems that there is the question of loss of face by having private hospitals providing jabs before the state can do so. And we all know that Astra Zeneca has a terrible reputation for supplying only a fraction of what they are contracted to do plus the Thai manufacturer has never supplied vaccines before. This government is going to have more that egg on its face very soon.