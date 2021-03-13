Pro-democracy leaders denied bail for 5th time | The Thaiger

Protests
Pro-democracy leaders denied bail for 5th time
A group of pro-democracy protest leaders are being denied bail again for the 5th time by Thailand’s Criminal Court. The 4 leaders, known by their nicknames, as Penguin, Rung, Pai Dao Din, and Toto, were joined in court by attorneys and professors from Bangkok’s Mahidol and Thammasat University to request bail on the grounds that the leaders were still students in their last year at university. The human rights attorney, Kritsadang Nutcharat, made his case in court by saying the students needed to be released in order to sit their final exams.
He says, so far, they have pooled bonds of up to 500,000 baht for each leader’s bail to assure the court that the accused will not flee or cause any other harm. The leaders who are members of the Ratsadon group, were arrested over allegedly breaking Thailand’s lèse majesté law, which prohibits defaming the Royal family. The charges stem from the protests which took place in front of Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on September 19 and 20 of last year.
Kritsadang also complained over the fact that one of the protesters was transferred to an area in the prison that houses inmates who were already convicted of crimes. He says the protest leader should be still considered innocent.
Despite the widespread criticism of the protest leaders being jailed, the deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, went on to reiterate a warning to such protesters after today’s planned rally at the Government House.
Police say they are filming today’s protests to help them gather evidence for future prosecutions in case the demonstrators break the law. The groups say they are staging an “ultimate” rally today, which is scheduled to start at 2pm at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. The rally would then move towards the Government House where demonstrators plan to hold a “prolonged protest.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
An attorney, along with university professors, are seeking the release of pro-democracy leaders from jail by requesting bail at Thailand’s Criminal Court. The attorney from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, Kritsadang Nutcharas, joined with professors from Bangkok’s Thammasat and Mahidol universities to request the release of 3 of the Ratsadon group’s core members.
Kritsadang says the families of Rung, Penguin, and Pai Daodin, agreed that professors should attend court, to explain why the leaders needed to be granted bail. He says the 3 are still enrolled at universities and need to finish their final year of studies.
He says, so far, they have pooled bonds of up to 500,000 baht for each leader’s bail to assure the court that the accused will not flee or cause any other harm. The Ratsadon leaders were previously denied bail, after being arrested on lèse majesté charges related to the protests in front of Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on September 19 and 20 of last year.
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has also clarified that foreign students can, indeed, take part in political gatherings provided they follow the law. The news comes after The Asian Institute of Technology sent an email to its students saying it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests.
The issue email caused quite a confusion with foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, saying the AIT may have been suffering from a “miscommunication” when the Immigration Bureau sent letters to all educational institutes in the area, advising students to be careful joining mass gatherings for fears over Covid-19 spreading.
“Please be assured that the Immigration Bureau has never issued an order to ban foreign students from political gatherings. We only want them to be careful about the pandemic. The bureau understands well about people’s rights under the Thai constitution.”
Thailand’s political landscape has been noted by many international agencies with the US based Freedom House, a democracy advocacy group, choosing to downgrade Thailand from being “partly free” to “not free” in its latest global rankings.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Foreign students can take part in political gatherings as long as they follow the law
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is clarifying that foreign students can, indeed, take part in political gatherings provided they follow the law. The news comes after The Asian Institute of Technology sent an email to its students saying it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests.
The email also allegedly told students they could risk losing their visas if they were found to be participating in such gatherings. The email also allegedly said they could be blacklisted from Thailand if they were caught, citing the Immigration Bureau.
But the Immigration Burea commissioner, Sompong Chingduang, says it was possibly a miscommunication. He says the immigration office of Pathum Thani, where the school was located, contacted all educational institutes in the province, to express concern that if foreign students took part in political protests, they could risk being infected with Covid-19. According to Reuters, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri also said that no order had been issued by the immigration bureau, as did foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, who said the issue could be a “miscommunication.”
“Please be assured that the Immigration Bureau has never issued an order to ban foreign students from political gatherings. We only want them to be careful about the pandemic. The bureau understands well about people’s rights under the Thai constitution.”
But Sompong is asking students to be careful not to break the law as it could affect their status as students in Thailand. He reiterated that they could take part in political gatherings as long as they stayed within the scope of the law. According to Reuters, AIT also said in the email what Sompong reiterated.
“All of us must be respectful of the laws and policies of the host country Thailand.”
According to Reuters, the email sent by the AIT, however, did not specifically mention demonstrations about the recent Myanmar coup, but said the request covers protests in “Bangkok, United Nations, embassies.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Anti-government activists moved to Bangkok’s Thon Buri prison
Officials say 3 protest leaders have been transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Thon Buri Prison, in the Bang Bon district of the capital, to avoid overcrowding. Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Piyarat Chongthep (“Toto’’) and Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai Dao Din’’) underwent processing and health checks in the reception area of Thon Buri prison before entering 14-day quarantine. The Bangkok Post reports the 3 protest leaders are being held in separate rooms, although each room also houses other detainees.
The 3 face serious charges as a result of their participation in anti-government rallies and have been denied bail. Panupong and Jatupat have been charged with violating section 112 of the Criminal Code (also known as the lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticising, insulting, or otherwise defaming the monarchy). Piyarat has been charged with violating the emergency decree.
Ayut Sinthoppan from the Corrections Department says prison officials from Bangkok Remand Prison will arrive to escort the 3 activists to court for the duration of their trial. He adds that the prison has 24-hour security and the 3 are not currently allowed any visitors as they are carrying out 14-day quarantine.
Meanwhile, fellow protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung’’, is being held at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution and is also in 14-day quarantine. The prison director, Soraya Rit-aram, says only her lawyers have permission to visit her.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, referred to plans to expand the prison to house political prisoners, so as to alleviate overcrowding when family members or fellow activists visit. However, he added that the proposal would need to be investigated further.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pro-democracy leaders denied bail for 5th time
Hospital allegedly offers a meager 5,000 baht to dead patient’s family after neglecting him for hours
Thailand’s private hospitals planning to profit off Covid-19 vaccine
Uh oh: Netflix may stop allowing the sharing of passwords
Koh Samui aims for quarantine-free travel starting in October
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says “sorry” for spraying reporters with hand sanitiser
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort
Aging American expat “living the dream” in Phuket on US $2,500 a month
Isaan families earn tens of thousands of baht selling dried tokay geckos
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
Updates on international travel to Thailand
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
- Politics19 hours ago
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
- Eastern Thailand19 hours ago
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
- Protests20 hours ago
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
- Songkran2 days ago
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
- Crime1 day ago
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
Gosport
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:18 am
Great, lock them up