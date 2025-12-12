What expats in Thailand wish they knew before moving here

The honest lessons people usually learn after settling in

Lydia Kwa Lar Published: December 12, 2025, 7:00 AM
54 5 minutes read
What expats in Thailand wish they knew before moving here | Thaiger
Image via PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • Visa rules, documentation, and reporting requirements are stricter and more complex than most newcomers expect.
  • Healthcare quality varies widely, and many expats rely on private hospitals due to faster service and English-speaking staff.
  • Cultural norms, daily expenses, weather risks, and safety concerns take adjustment but become manageable with preparation.

Moving to Thailand is exciting, but many expats run into challenges they did not expect. Visa rules, healthcare options, and everyday life can feel confusing at first. Knowing what to expect makes the move easier and helps you settle in with confidence. This guide shares the key things expats wish they knew before arriving and explains how having reliable health coverage, such as Cigna’s international plans, can give you peace of mind from the start.

What expats wish they knew

Section Short Summary
Visa and legal requirements Explains the different long-stay visa types, mandatory reporting, and why expats must prepare insurance that meets Thai rules.
Healthcare system realities Highlights the major differences between public and private hospitals and why most expats rely on international health insurance.
Cultural adaptation Outlines key Thai customs and behaviours that help expats build smoother relationships and avoid social misunderstandings.
Cost of living & financial planning Summarises typical monthly expenses, hidden costs like import taxes, and why financial buffers matter for long-term expats.
Health & safety preparedness Covers Thailand-specific risks such as dengue, pollution, heat, foodborne illness, and road safety, plus why insurance helps.

Visa and legal requirements

Visa and Legal Requirements
Image via Robert Kneschke from Canva

Thailand’s visa system often surprises expats because it is more complicated than it looks, especially for long-term stays. There are several visa options, each with different rules:

  • Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa offers up to 10 years for retirees, digital nomads, skilled professionals, and high-income individuals.
  • Non-immigrant O-A and O-X visas are for retirees over 50 and require yearly health insurance of at least 400,000 Thai baht inpatient and 40,000 Thai baht outpatient.
  • Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) is popular with remote workers.
  • Thailand Privilege offers premium entry and long-stay benefits.

Even with the right visa, expats must keep up with paperwork, 90-day reporting, and strict no-overstay rules. Missing a requirement can lead to fines or even bans.

Health insurance is another key part of the process. Many visas require specific coverage amounts, such as:

  • 100,000 Thai baht for short-term visas
  • US$50,000 for O-A and O-X visas

General travel insurance usually does not meet these standards.

Cigna’s international health plans meet all visa insurance requirements. They provide:

  • Certificates that match visa rules
  • Cashless treatment at a wide range of hospitals
  • 24/7 multilingual support

This makes visa applications and renewals much smoother and helps expats avoid unnecessary problems.

Healthcare system realities

Healthcare system realities
Image via amriphoto from Getty Images Signature

Thailand’s public hospitals offer affordable care through national health schemes, but many expats find the experience challenging. Public facilities often have long waiting times, crowded rooms, and limited English support. Doctors are skilled, and routine treatments are inexpensive, sometimes only a few dollars, but the slow pace can be frustrating when you need quick care.

Private hospitals such as Bumrungrad and Bangkok Hospital provide a very different experience. They offer:

  • English-speaking staff
  • Modern equipment
  • Short waiting times
  • High international standards

However, the costs can rise quickly without insurance.

Cigna’s global health insurance helps expats manage these costs with:

  • Direct billing at many private hospitals
  • Coverage for both inpatient and outpatient care
  • No need for large upfront payments

This gives expats faster access to quality treatment and a smoother healthcare experience overall.

Cultural adaptation

Cultural adaptation
Image via eakgrunge from Getty Images

Adjusting to Thai customs takes time, but it becomes much easier once you understand a few basics. The wai greeting, pressing your palms together and giving a small bow, is a common way to show respect, especially to elders or people in higher positions. Handshakes are used, but less often among locals. Thai people also avoid direct confrontation, so speaking calmly and politely helps everyone “save face” and prevents uncomfortable situations.

Learning simple Thai phrases, such as “sawasdee” for hello, and adding “ka” (for women) or “khrap” (for men) can make daily interactions friendlier. Respecting physical gestures is also important. For example:

  • Do not point your feet at people or Buddha images.
  • Avoid placing your feet on chairs or tables.
  • Always remove your shoes before entering homes or temples.

These customs extend into the workplace as well. Thai culture values hierarchy, calm communication, and politeness. During meals, it is common to:

  • Wait for the eldest person to start eating.
  • Use a fork and spoon for most dishes.

Expats who follow these customs build stronger relationships, feel more comfortable in social settings, and enjoy a smoother experience living in Thailand.

Cost of living and financial planning

Cost of living and financial planning
Image via pixelshot from Canva

Thailand offers a comfortable and affordable lifestyle, but costs vary depending on where you live. A single person typically spends 20,000–36,000 Thai baht per month, not including rent. Housing is the biggest difference:

  • Bangkok: 15,000 to 30,000 Thai baht for a central one-bedroom
  • Chiang Mai / Pattaya: cheaper options around 7,500 to 22,500 Thai baht

Food is usually budget-friendly. Eating at local markets or small restaurants often keeps monthly food costs between 8,000 and 20,000 Thai baht. Transport costs stay low too, with BTS/MRT or Grab rides averaging 1,500 to 2,500 Thai baht per month.

However, imported products can quickly increase expenses. Items like Western food, electronics, and branded goods cost more because of:

  • 7% VAT
  • Import duties that can reach up to 80%
  • New tariffs will end duty-free online shopping by 2026

With these rising costs, unexpected medical bills can strain your budget. Cigna’s flexible health plans help protect your finances by offering coverage you can adjust to your needs, reducing the stress of sudden healthcare expenses.

Health and safety preparedness

Health and safety preparedness
Image via amriphoto from Getty Images Signature

Thailand’s tropical climate brings health risks that many expats do not expect. Mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue fever, chikungunya, and malaria increase during the rainy season from May to October. The heat and humidity also cause dehydration, heat stroke, and common skin problems like fungal infections.

Air quality can drop sharply in northern areas, especially in Chiang Mai, from February to April during the burning season. This can lead to:

  • Breathing difficulties
  • Bronchitis
  • Increased strain on the heart

Foodborne illnesses are another concern for newcomers. Eating street food can sometimes expose you to E. coli, Salmonella, or hepatitis A, especially if your body is not used to local bacteria.

Road safety is a major issue as well. Thailand has one of the highest accident rates in the world due to heavy traffic and the high number of motorbikes. Wearing helmets and driving defensively are essential. Flooding during the monsoon season can also create emergencies.

Cigna’s comprehensive health insurance helps expats stay protected with:

  • Access to quality hospitals
  • 24/7 emergency support
  • Coverage for outpatient and inpatient care
  • Medical evacuation when needed

This support ensures fast, cashless treatment and reduces financial stress during unexpected health problems.

Moving to Thailand comes with great opportunities, but expats often face challenges such as complicated visa rules, crowded public hospitals, higher living costs, and health risks like mosquito-borne illnesses or road accidents. Reliable health insurance helps by giving you access to good hospitals, protecting your budget, and supporting visa requirements. For a deeper look at this topic and how insurance can make expat life easier, there’s a useful article titled Is expat health insurance in Thailand actually worth it?

Lydia Kwa Lar Published: December 12, 2025, 7:00 AM
54 5 minutes read

Photo of Lydia Kwa Lar

Lydia Kwa Lar

Lydia is a content writer at Thaiger, where she brings fresh perspectives and a strong eagerness to explore new horizons. Currently pursuing her Bachelor's degree at Payap University, Lydia enjoys listening to music, reading books, and staying updated on the latest social media trends in her free time.