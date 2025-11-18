Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 1:53 PM
Photo of Jatuporn Prompan (centre) courtesy of Bangkok Post

A Thai political activist announced plans to protest outside the US and Malaysian embassies over alleged foreign interference in the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.

During his Facebook Live programme Thailand Must Come First – Sovereignty! on Sunday, November 16, activist Jatuporn Prompan announced that his People’s Integration Group, along with student and civil society networks, will rally on November 22 to oppose what he described as “unjust interference” from US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The demonstration comes in response to a recent landmine incident along the Thai–Cambodian border that left a Thai soldier seriously injured. Jatuporn accused Cambodian forces of planting new mines inside Thai territory, in violation of previous demining agreements.

He claimed that Trump is using Anwar as a diplomatic backdoor to insert the US into Thai–Cambodian negotiations. While Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has already issued a formal protest and suspended the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, Jatuporn slammed the Thai opposition for accusing Anutin of “defying” Washington.

“The Thai prime minister has shown no sign of defying Trump. If Trump wants to mediate, he must do so fairly. Cambodia violated the agreement: they should be warned, not Thailand.”

According to The Nation, Jatuporn accused opposition parties, including Pheu Thai and the People’s Party, of being overly submissive to US pressure due to fears about tariffs, insisting that national sovereignty should never be compromised for trade.

“When Cambodia violated Thailand’s sovereignty, how could Trump sit back? If you’re a superpower, you should warn Cambodia, not pressure Thailand.”

Jatuporn emphasised that peaceful protest is the public’s right when foreign powers overstep:

“Thais will show Trump and Anwar that we are an independent nation. We will not surrender out of fear.”

He also rejected claims that Thailand’s trade relations with the US would suffer from standing firm, calling Trump “inconsistent” and warning that weakness only invites further bullying.

“Do not be afraid. The more cowardly Thailand appears, the more we get oppressed. Territorial integrity is non-negotiable.”

