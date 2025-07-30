Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

Complaint cites leaked calls, hotel meetings and alleged influence over top party figures

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Photo courtesy of Observer Voice

A complaint was filed with the Election Commission (EC) by a political activist yesterday, July 29, seeking the dissolution of seven political parties.

The activist alleged that these parties permitted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to interfere in their internal operations, potentially breaching the organic law on political parties.

Nopparuj Vorachitwutthikun, previously involved with the Phirap Khao (White Dove) 2006 group, presented a letter at the EC office. He requested an investigation into whether Thaksin’s actions amounted to control or domination of the parties’ functions, potentially violating Sections 28 and 29 of the law.

Should the parties, Pheu Thai, Chartthaipattana, Chart Pattana, Democrat, Kla Tham, United Thai Nation, and Prachachat, be found guilty, they risk dissolution under Sections 92 and 93 of the constitution.

Photo from Shutterstock

Nopparuj pointed to events such as visits by prominent political figures to Thaksin’s Chan Song La residence in Bangkok, and a leaked phone call which resulted in the Constitutional Court suspending Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, from her duties.

He noted that these parties allegedly formed an alliance, holding meetings at the Rosewood Hotel, associated with the Shinawatra family, which raised significant concerns. The hotel is also sometimes used for gatherings of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Photo of Chan Song La residence courtesy of KhaoSod English on X

Nopparuj argued that Thaksin’s statements in interviews, social media, and public speeches could suggest he is influencing decisions within Pheu Thai. He also questioned whether Thaksin’s remarks on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict posed a threat to national security.

Additionally, he accused the seven coalition parties of failing to restrain Thaksin’s activities and instead seemed to support him, particularly through the party’s executive board and Cabinet ministers, Bangkok Post reported.

Nopparuj urged the EC to take the issue seriously, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law.

Separately, the final hearing in Thaksin’s legal case concerning his controversial stay in a premium ward on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital is scheduled for today, July 30. The defence plans to call former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam as its sole witness. The court has heard 30 witnesses over six hearings and is expected to announce a date for the ruling.

