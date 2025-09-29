Thailand eyes private-run ‘lotto-style’ lottery to boost jackpots

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) is considering launching a new “lotto-style” lottery that could be managed by private companies rather than the state.

A Finance Ministry source revealed to Bangkok Post that the model would follow systems used overseas, where unclaimed prize money rolls over into bigger jackpots. The move would mark a major shift from the current system, in which the GLO oversees ticket sales, prize draws, and payouts.

At present, the GLO runs three formats: the traditional six-digit lottery, the digital six-digit lottery, and the N3 lottery. The N3, launched to curb underground gambling, offers both straight and swapped three-digit prizes at 20 baht per ticket. Its results are based on the six-digit draw.

To avoid competing with the main lottery, N3 ticket sales are capped at 6 million per draw, though sales currently average just 2 million. Officials attribute this shortfall to the limited number of authorised sellers, with just 4,000 compared to 30,000 sellers for the digital six-digit lottery. The GLO said expanding the seller base could boost demand.

In November 2024, former Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the GLO’s efforts in testing N3 tickets produced underwhelming results. He noted the main issue is the low prize value, which has struggled to draw buyers.

Underground lotteries remained attractive by offering flexible payment options such as credit or deferred payments, features not available in the GLO’s official system.

Financially, the GLO remains the government’s top revenue-generating state enterprise. In 2024, it contributed 50.8 billion baht to state coffers, with total revenue hitting 174 billion baht, up 3.3% from the previous year. Ticket sales reached 2.47 billion, while net profit climbed 4.25% to 7.04 billion baht.

Thailand’s lottery system dates back to 1874 under King Rama V. The GLO is now gathering public feedback on proposed amendments to its governing law that would expand its powers and allow for new lottery formats, potentially paving the way for the private-run lotto.