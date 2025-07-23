Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Pcture coutesy of KhaoSod

Visitors are flocking to Prasat Ta Kwai in Panom Dong Rak district, Surin province, not only to offer gifts and support to soldiers stationed there but also to admire the beauty of the ancient site.

Despite some visitors being elderly and facing physical challenges, the allure of the temple atop a high hill continues to draw many.

The site attracts a diverse crowd, many of whom take selfies with the temple and the soldiers ensuring its security. Within the temple’s ceremonial courtyard, visitors can be seen making offerings and prayers.

One gentleman was observed praying for the continued safety and Thai ownership of Prasat Ta Kwai.

A group from Chanthaburi, who brought vegetables and fruits for the soldiers, also took the opportunity to search for auspicious numbers on the weathered stone in the temple’s centre. These stones have been eroded over time by rainwater dripping from the temple’s spires.

Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Using their mobile phones as flashlights, visitors attempted to discern numbers on the stone, with some reportedly seeing the numbers 57 and 357.

While these numbers are open to interpretation, they are considered lucky and are set to be used in the upcoming lottery draw on August 1. However, the reporter on the scene was unable to confirm what numbers, if any, were visible, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Kham Chanod, the famed spiritual destination in Udon Thani province, saw a surge in visitors over the long weekend as devotees came to honour the revered spirits of Grandfather Srisuttho and Grandmother Pratumma.

On July 13, crowds gathered in anticipation of the upcoming workweek, seeking blessings and good fortune through prayer and ritual.

Located in Ban Non Mueang, Ban Muang subdistrict, Ban Dung district, Kham Chanod Island buzzed with spiritual energy as worshippers flocked to the sacred shrine in hopes of receiving auspicious guidance.

