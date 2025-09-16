Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers

Thailand’s Sangha Council has reiterated its ban on monks acting as lottery fortune tellers, warning that the practice breaks religious discipline and the law.

The reminder comes amid growing concern over monks engaging in inappropriate activities, with recent cases involving even senior clergy members. Officials said these actions not only undermine Buddhist principles but also erode the faith of devotees.

“Monks who present themselves as mystical figures or fortune tellers are breaching discipline. Such behaviour fosters superstition, distracts people from honest work, and misleads society.”

The prohibition is not new. In fact, a Sangha Council announcement first issued on September 1, 1955, specifically banned monks and novices from predicting lottery numbers or engaging in gambling-related practices. At the time, the council declared these actions immoral and illegal, warning that violators would face disciplinary punishment or defrocking.

The roots of the rule stretch even further back. During the reign of King Rama IV in 1860, a royal decree explicitly banned monks from lottery activities and other inappropriate conduct, including drinking alcohol, attending nightlife venues, or disguising themselves as laypeople to gamble. The decree was designed to preserve monastic integrity and prevent behaviour deemed damaging to Buddhism.

Despite these measures, the issue resurfaced frequently. Some monks still promote themselves as mystical figures, attracting followers with promises of lucky numbers and other forms of superstition. The Sangha Council has stressed that this behaviour not only misrepresents Buddhism but also risks drawing people into gambling addictions, reported KhaoSod.

Concerns about misconduct in the monkhood have been growing in recent years. Cases involving money, relationships with women, and undisclosed business dealings have further damaged the image of the clergy. The council’s latest announcement seeks to curb these practices and restore public trust.

“Monks must focus on discipline, meditation, and teaching Dharma. Any monk or novice found violating these principles by engaging in gambling-related practices will face disciplinary action.”