Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

Foreign victim and friends found ignoring red flag warning on Nai Thon Beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2025, 10:14 AM
95 1 minute read
Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Rescue teams are continuing the search for a Russian man who went missing after swimming with friends in the sea off Nai Thon Beach in Phuket yesterday.

Officers from Sakhu Police Station were alerted to the incident shortly before noon and rushed to the scene near the Andaman White Beach Resort in Thalang district, accompanied by volunteer divers from the Kusoldham Phuket Foundation.

At the scene, officers met a Russian woman named Elizaveta and her friends, who were waiting to give their accounts. Elizaveta told police that her boyfriend, 31 year old Dmitrii, had entered the water with his friends at around 9am. The group was struck by a large wave, and Dmitrii disappeared beneath the surface.

According to photos shared by the Phuket Times Facebook page, local lifeguards had issued warnings to all beachgoers about dangerous sea conditions by placing red flags along the beach.

However, Dmitrii and his friends are believed to have ignored the warning and entered the sea despite strong waves and high winds.

Russian drowns Phuket beach
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The search operation for the missing Russian national began yesterday but has so far been unsuccessful. Volunteer divers resumed the mission this morning and authorities are expected to provide an update later in the day.

Another tragic incident recently occurred in Phuket on Saturday, November 1, when a Thai man and his teenage nephew drowned at Bang Tao Beach. Their bodies were discovered that night after they reportedly ignored red flag warnings and swam in hazardous conditions.

Related Articles
Russian man missing after swimming off Nai Thon Beach
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Last month, a 16 year old Thai girl also drowned at Bang Tao Beach after being struck by a strong wave while swimming with a friend. Witnesses managed to rescue her friend, but the girl was pulled from the sea unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene.

In August, another Russian national died at Nai Thon Beach after saving his girlfriend from drowning during a late-night swim. The woman said they were caught by a powerful wave, and her boyfriend pushed her towards the shore but was unable to make it back himself.

Latest Thailand News
Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured

1 minute ago
Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

20 minutes ago
Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links | Thaiger Crime News

Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links

23 minutes ago
No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui

38 minutes ago
Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200 | Thaiger Economy News

Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200

39 minutes ago
Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand

1 hour ago
Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area

17 hours ago
Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband

17 hours ago
Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project

18 hours ago
Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter

18 hours ago
Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender

18 hours ago
Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme

19 hours ago
Austrian man joins monkhood in Kalasin to honour Queen Mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Austrian man joins monkhood in Kalasin to honour Queen Mother

19 hours ago
Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings | Thaiger Phuket News

Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings

20 hours ago
Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online | Thaiger Thailand News

Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online

21 hours ago
Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes

23 hours ago
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

23 hours ago
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | Thaiger Thailand News

New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors

24 hours ago
Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall

1 day ago
Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action

1 day ago
Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult

1 day ago
Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo

1 day ago
People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election

1 day ago
November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2025, 10:14 AM
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.