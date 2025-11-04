Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

Rescue teams are continuing the search for a Russian man who went missing after swimming with friends in the sea off Nai Thon Beach in Phuket yesterday.

Officers from Sakhu Police Station were alerted to the incident shortly before noon and rushed to the scene near the Andaman White Beach Resort in Thalang district, accompanied by volunteer divers from the Kusoldham Phuket Foundation.

At the scene, officers met a Russian woman named Elizaveta and her friends, who were waiting to give their accounts. Elizaveta told police that her boyfriend, 31 year old Dmitrii, had entered the water with his friends at around 9am. The group was struck by a large wave, and Dmitrii disappeared beneath the surface.

According to photos shared by the Phuket Times Facebook page, local lifeguards had issued warnings to all beachgoers about dangerous sea conditions by placing red flags along the beach.

However, Dmitrii and his friends are believed to have ignored the warning and entered the sea despite strong waves and high winds.

The search operation for the missing Russian national began yesterday but has so far been unsuccessful. Volunteer divers resumed the mission this morning and authorities are expected to provide an update later in the day.

Another tragic incident recently occurred in Phuket on Saturday, November 1, when a Thai man and his teenage nephew drowned at Bang Tao Beach. Their bodies were discovered that night after they reportedly ignored red flag warnings and swam in hazardous conditions.

Last month, a 16 year old Thai girl also drowned at Bang Tao Beach after being struck by a strong wave while swimming with a friend. Witnesses managed to rescue her friend, but the girl was pulled from the sea unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene.

In August, another Russian national died at Nai Thon Beach after saving his girlfriend from drowning during a late-night swim. The woman said they were caught by a powerful wave, and her boyfriend pushed her towards the shore but was unable to make it back himself.