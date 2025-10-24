Top lawyer questions Thai activist’s charity over shady finances (video)

A prominent lawyer has called on the Interior Ministry to investigate a foundation linked to a well-known activist, raising concerns over its finances.

Prominent Thai lawyer Decha Kittivittayanan is calling for a full investigation into the Gun Jompalang Chuai Su Foundation, questioning whether it truly serves a charitable purpose or operates as a financial front.

The foundation, which is associated with social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jompalang, has come under scrutiny due to growing concerns about its transparency and financial practices. Guntouch, however, is not officially listed as a board member.

“Most foundations receive donations for public benefit. The critical point is whether these funds are used appropriately.”

Decha said that preliminary findings suggest irregularities in the organisation’s structure and operations.

He warned that if the foundation is controlled by individuals not listed as board members, it risks being dissolved by the state, with its assets seized.

“A foundation must be managed by its registered executives. If outsiders are running it, that raises serious legal concerns.”

Decha raised questions about whether the three officially listed board members are merely figureheads, while Guntouch publicly appears to lead the foundation. He also took issue with Guntouch’s recent claim that he could change the designated beneficiary of the foundation’s assets in the event of its dissolution. The Thamanat Prompow Foundation is currently listed as the inheritor.

“One cannot simply change the inheriting organisation without following legal procedures. It’s starting to resemble the operation of mule accounts.”

He urged the Interior Ministry to urgently clarify who controls the foundation’s finances and investigate how donations are being managed. Reports of questionable cash withdrawals and the alleged purchase of overpriced body armour were also flagged for review.

Decha pointed out that if donors contributed under the belief that Guntouch officially represented the foundation, when in fact he does not, it could potentially amount to fraud, even if the money was used for charitable purposes.

Adding fuel to the fire, Decha cited public concerns over Guntouch’s supposed ownership of luxury vehicles and access to 200,000 government lottery tickets—a volume capable of generating millions in monthly revenue, reported Bangkok Post.

He has called on police and tax authorities to launch formal investigations into these claims.

Guntouch held a press conference today, October 24, at 10am to address mounting public scrutiny over its finances and governance.

Guntouch clarified the choice to name the Thamanat Prompow Foundation as the inheritor upon dissolution, stating it was a legal requirement at the time, and adding that the selection was made under urgent conditions. He acknowledged a lack of deeper consideration and pledged to amend the designation to a more suitable organisation.

Guntouch stated that total donations received amounted to over 207 million baht, with around 117 million baht spent and just over 90 million baht remaining. He emphasised that there had been no cash withdrawals and that funds are tightly controlled through bank transfers, with two committee members required to authorise any disbursements.

He denied allegations of mismanagement or unauthorised transfers to the Thamanat Prompow Foundation, stating that only two other approved charities, Volunteer Friends in Need and Rajaprajanugroh Foundation, received funds.

The Foundation also addressed rumours about its financial transparency, declaring its compliance with all legal requirements. Guntouch further stated he would now assume the role of chairman to ensure public trust and oversight, stressing that the foundation’s mission remains one of genuine public service.