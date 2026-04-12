Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 12, 2026, 10:58 AM
610 1 minute read
Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from CH8

A foreign motorcyclist was detained yesterday, April 11, after riding against traffic, raising his middle finger and tearing up a police ticket in Mueang district, Chon Buri, in a traffic incident shared widely on social media.

A video circulating online showed the man riding a motorcycle against traffic before stopping in front of a parked car outside a shopping centre in central Chon Buri. He was also seen raising his middle finger at the vehicle.

A foreign rider in Chon Buri was detained after riding against traffic, putting up a middle finger, and tearing up a police ticket.
Photo via CH8

Police from Mueang Chon Buri Police Station later tracked down the man in Ban Suan subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers spoke with him and issued a traffic fine for violating road regulations.

Khaosod reported that after receiving the ticket, the man tore it up in front of the police, prompting officers to take him to the police station.

A foreign rider in Chon Buri was detained after riding against traffic, putting up a middle finger, and tearing up a police ticket.
Photo via CH8

The foreign rider’s Thai wife, who is a government official, later arrived at the station to pay the fine and take him home.

A rider who recorded the incident said the foreigner was riding against traffic and became angry when he could not get past the parked car. He then made an obscene gesture and stuck out his tongue, as seen in the video.

The witness said he recorded the incident in case it turned violent. He said the driver remained inside the car while the two men faced off for about three minutes before the car left.

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A foreign rider in Chon Buri was detained after riding against traffic, putting up a middle finger, and tearing up a police ticket.
Photo via CH8

In a separate incident, a foreign man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove against the flow of traffic in Phuket and attempted to confront a Thai woman on the road.

The woman shared dashcam footage on Facebook showing the man pulling his white BMW out of a long traffic queue and stopping directly in front of her car before turning on his hazard lights as if signalling for her to move aside.

When she refused, the man exited his car and angrily approached her vehicle, punching the air in frustration and slamming his fist on the right side of her car.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 12, 2026, 10:58 AM
610 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.