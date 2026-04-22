Transgender fined over topless Songkran dance in Chon Buri

Police in Sattahip fined a transgender woman yesterday, April 21, after she was filmed removing her top and then dancing topless during Songkran celebrations in Bang Saray, Chon Buri, on April 20.

The incident took place during the Wan Lai festival along Bang Saray Beach Road, where festivalgoers, including women and transgender participants, were dancing to loud music.

One individual, dressed in a bikini-style outfit, removed her top while dancing among a large crowd.

The scene unfolded in front of many tourists who had gathered to celebrate the Songkran festival. Some onlookers were seen cheering, while others criticised the behaviour as inappropriate.

Police at Sattahip Police Station later tracked down the individual seen in the video and brought her in for questioning yesterday. She was identified as Cherry, a 32 year old transgender woman.

Cherry told police she had been drinking alcohol while attending the festival and became carried away.

She admitted to removing her top but said she had covered her chest and was still wearing bikini bottoms. She apologised for her actions.

Khaosod reported that following questioning, police issued a fine under a charge of committing an act deemed indecent in public by exposing the body or engaging in obscene behaviour.

Elsewhere, a Thai transgender woman received a suspended prison sentence after appearing topless in a public area in Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka. The tourist was arrested after videos shared online showed her walking along the beach without a top.

Under Sri Lankan law, men may appear topless in public, but women, including transgender women, are not permitted to do so. Her Thai passport listed her as male, though she presented herself as female in court.

She later pleaded guilty to charges of indecent exposure and causing distress. The court imposed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for five years, meaning she will not serve jail time unless she commits another offence.