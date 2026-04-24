Chinese man found dead in Jomtien condo pool

A Chinese man died earlier today, April 24, after he was found unresponsive at a luxury condominium’s swimming pool in Jomtien, Pattaya.

The Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Centre received a report at 12.30am that a man had drowned at a pool inside a condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene.

The deceased, identified as 21 year old Shao, was found wearing only underwear in a pool approximately two metres deep.

Despite CPR efforts, responders were unable to resuscitate the Chinese national, who was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s friend found him floating in the pool, entered the water to help, and called emergency responders.

The condominium pool reportedly closes at 10pm and is routinely checked before staff leave their posts.

It remains unclear when the man entered the pool, as the incident occurred after closing hours and no witnesses saw what happened.

Police said the man had checked into a room on the 20th floor earlier the same day. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Siam Chon News reported that the body has been transferred to a hospital, where it will be held pending contact with relatives.

In a separate incident, a 68 year old Chinese woman was found dead at a poolside in Pattaya after reportedly drowning at her residence.

Nong Prue Police Station received the call and swiftly dispatched a team of rescue workers to the scene, located in a village in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Upon their arrival, authorities found the Chinese national floating face down in the pool. Despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A thorough examination of the premises revealed no signs of struggle or foul play.