Icelandic man found dead under tree on Koh Larn

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 3, 2026, 4:38 PM
222 1 minute read
Icelandic man found dead under tree on Koh Larn | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

An Icelandic man was found dead near Nual Beach on Koh Larn, Chon Buri, yesterday, May 2, with police treating the case as a suspected suicide pending further examination.

Pattaya police were alerted at about 10am after a foreign man was found dead hanging under a tree in a vacant plot near the beach. Forensic police, investigators, a doctor, and rescue volunteers went to the scene.

The man was later identified only as 56 year old Joseph, an Icelandic national. Police found a blue backpack nearby containing a large amount of medicine for heart disease and high blood pressure, which was kept as evidence.

An investigation is underway after an Icelandic man was found dead on Koh Larn, with a large amount of medicine found nearby.
Photo via Matichon

A construction worker supervisor, 65 year old Somchit, said he found the body while gathering workers for a nearby construction site in the morning. He first thought he had seen a mannequin before moving closer and realising it was a person.

Somchit said the workers were frightened and ran back to the construction site before contacting the police, Siam Chon News reported.

Witnesses told police they had seen Joseph sitting at a roadside shelter about 20 metres from the scene since the evening of May 1.

Suicide is suspected after police said Joseph may have been under stress linked to existing health conditions. However, his body will be sent for a detailed post-mortem examination, and police will contact his relatives for further questioning before confirming the cause of death.

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An investigation is underway after an Icelandic man was found dead on Koh Larn, with a large amount of medicine found nearby.
Photo via Matichon

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, an American tourist was found dead in a wooded area near Mabprachan Reservoir in Chon Buri after sending a farewell video to his wife, with officers suspecting suicide linked to ongoing health problems.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 3, 2026, 4:38 PM
222 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.