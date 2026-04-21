Foreigner claims 0% tax after buying 56 million baht Phuket home

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 21, 2026, 1:34 PM
122 1 minute read
Foreigner claims 0% tax after buying 56 million baht Phuket home | Thaiger
Edited photo made with stock photo from Freepik

A foreign social media user has drawn attention online after claiming to have bought a 56 million baht home in Phuket and could live in Thailand long-term while paying zero tax on global income.

The post, shared on X, showed the individual with his partner alongside a message stating they had signed a contract to purchase a “dream home” near Bang Tao Beach for 56 million baht, or £1.3 million.

The foreign man described his Phuket home as a freehold property and said the purchase would allow him to qualify for “Wealthy Global Citizenships”.

A foreign buyer claimed a 56 million baht Phuket home purchase would allow a long stay in Thailand and 0% tax on global income.
Photo via TravelNews

In the post, the author claimed the status would allow them to stay in Thailand without time limits and pay 0% tax on worldwide income.

TravelNews reported that the statement attracted significant attention from Thai users, many of whom questioned whether such benefits were legally possible.

The message also suggested that countries offering zero income tax were not limited to places such as Dubai, Monaco and the Cayman Islands, and described Thailand as a suitable option for both business and family life.

The author referred to the “Wealthy Global Citizen” scheme, which is linked to Thailand’s Long-Term Resident visa programme. Under that category, applicants must have at least US$1 million in assets, an annual income of at least US$80,000 and invest at least US$500,000 in Thailand.

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However, the claim of paying 0% tax on global income remains unclear, and relevant agencies have yet to confirm whether such conditions apply under Thai law.

A foreign buyer claimed a 56 million baht Phuket home purchase would allow a long stay in Thailand and 0% tax on global income.
Photo via Unsplash

In a separate development, Thailand is undertaking its most comprehensive expatriate policy reform in decades, introducing reforms across business law, visa regulations, property ownership, and civil rights.

The overhaul aims to position the country as Southeast Asia’s premier destination for foreign residents and investors.

Announced progressively throughout 2024 and early 2025, these reforms respond to regional competition for foreign investment and talent, particularly as neighbouring countries like Vietnam and Malaysia enhance their own expatriate frameworks.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 21, 2026, 1:34 PM
122 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.