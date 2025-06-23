Russian tourists top Phuket traffic fines in 2025 crackdown

Russian tourists top Phuket traffic fines in 2025 crackdown
Phuket officials have announced that 28,809 foreign tourists have been fined for traffic offences on the island in 2025, with Russian visitors being the most frequent violators.

Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, Sinlert Sukhum, stated that Russian tourists accounted for 3,121 cases, followed by Chinese (1,721), British (1,419), French (1,365), and Indian nationals (1,069). These statistics were revealed during a press conference yesterday, June 22, highlighting the outcomes of their 2025 initiatives under the Phuket Model, which aims to suppress crime, protect tourists, and reduce road accidents.

Since January 1, 369 foreigners have been arrested for various offences. These include 87 violations of the Immigration Act, 65 cases of drunk driving, and 27 breaches of the Alien Employment Act. Additionally, there were 23 drug-related incidents and 51 other criminal offences.

The police reported improved road safety during the Songkran Festival in 2025, with 45 road accidents and 45 injuries, but no fatalities. This improvement is attributed to strict traffic law enforcement, the 100% Helmet Project, and better public transport management.

Significant cases this year also included the arrest of individuals linked to 14 foreign nominee companies. Nigerian nationals were apprehended for drug trafficking while using student visas, in an operation led by the Kamala Police Station.

Looking ahead, Phuket police plan to extend the Phuket Eye smart security network, according to Sinlert. This next phase will introduce 503 additional CCTV cameras, increasing the total to 736, with a budget of 98 million baht.

The upgraded system will feature license plate recognition and 30-day image data storage, with completion expected in 2026 and a future budget exceeding 190 million baht for further enhancements, as reported by Phuket News.

Sinlert affirmed that the Phuket Provincial Police will maintain their focus on crime prevention, traffic discipline, and tourist safety, while enhancing surveillance to uphold Phuket’s reputation as a safe, world-class destination.

Concurrently, Phuket officials announced cannabis restrictions on June 19, including specific zones where weed can be sold and smoked after a flood of complaints from locals and tourists.

