Chinese man’s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers

Several police officers and military personnel linked to a Chinese national found in possession of firearms, military-grade weapons, and explosives in Chon Buri province.

The investigation began after 31 year old Chinese national Mingchen Sun crashed his vehicle in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, on May 9 while travelling with a Taiwanese woman.

Officers from Na Jomtien Police Station examined the vehicle after the accident and discovered a Glock 26 pistol, two magazines, and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition inside the car.

The discovery prompted police to expand the investigation to Mingchen’s luxury residence in Soi Huay Yai, where officers uncovered a cache of military-style weapons. M16 rifles and C4 explosives were among the items seized from the property.

During interrogation, Mingchen claimed that he had purchased the weapons online and intended to use them in a suicide attempt linked to long-term depression. Investigators said they were not fully convinced by his explanation and continued examining the purpose behind the weapons collection.

As investigators traced the origin of the firearms and explosives, at least five Thai nationals and officials were identified as connected to the case.

Police initially arrested three suspects, including a shooting instructor from a Pattaya firing range identified as Kachain, a 51 year old Thai man named Jamrong, and a 46 year old navy officer named Maythee.

Kachain admitted that Mingchen had asked him to help source firearms. Kachain then contacted the navy officer to assist in obtaining the weapons.

Jamrong told police he was not directly involved in locating or purchasing firearms but admitted allowing Mingchen to use his bank account for transactions related to the weapons trade.

The three suspects later implicated 43 year old soldier Watcharin and 55 year old navy officer Pathomphon. The pair was accused of taking weapons from official military storage facilities for sale to the Chinese suspect.

Channel 7 reported that Watcharin declined to give interviews to reporters, while Pathomphon denied any wrongdoing. Pathomphon insisted that he did not personally know Mingchen and denied helping him store military-grade weapons.

Investigators also discovered that one of the firearms seized belonged to a Thai police officer identified as Bandit. Bandit reportedly admitted pawning the firearm to another police officer, Patinya, for 50,000 baht.

Bandit was unable to repay the money and later instructed Patinya to sell the weapon to recover the debt. Patinya then contacted other officers to help find a buyer before the firearm was eventually sold to another police officer identified as Patiparn.

Investigators later learned that Mingchen’s former Thai wife, Jantima, had previously been in a relationship with Patiparn. So, Jantima contacted her former boyfriend to arrange the purchase of the firearm for Mingchen for 100,000 baht.

Reports stated that a special committee was established to investigate the firearm ownership trail and the conduct of the police officers allegedly involved. Authorities have not yet announced disciplinary action or criminal penalties against those connected to the case.

Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 2 Thitawat Suriyachai also addressed rumours circulating online regarding Mingchen’s nationality. He clarified that the Chinese suspect did not possess Thai citizenship or a Thai identification card despite claims previously shared by some media outlets.

Investigations are continuing into the source of the weapons, the involvement of Thai officials, the motive behind the possession of military-grade arms, and assessments relating to Mingchen’s mental health.