Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid
Police and district officials raided a poker den in Pattaya late last night, May 13, arresting 16 Chinese gamblers and seizing about 100,000 baht (around US$3,090) in cash, along with other gambling equipment.
The raid took place at 11.46pm at a luxury house in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. The operation was led by Chon Buri Immigration Police, Nong Prue Police Station, Tourist Police, and Bang Lamung district officials.
Residents had reported that many Chinese tourists were regularly entering the house, raising concern in the neighbourhood.
The complaint also referred to an earlier case involving a Chinese national who was held with C4 and grenades, which led residents to fear the group could be gathering for illegal activity.
Three Chinese gamblers panicked and jumped from a second-floor window while trying to escape. All three were injured in the fall, and rescue workers were called to provide first aid.
Police then sealed off the house and found 13 more Chinese gamblers inside, including men and women.
Officers found three poker tables set up in three rooms, along with chips, playing cards, cash, food, and drinking water.
A total of 16 Chinese nationals were taken into custody, comprising 13 men and three women. Police also seized about 100,000 baht in cash, three poker tables, playing cards, and other gambling equipment.
Naewna reported that officers were checking the suspects’ immigration records before handing them to investigators for legal proceedings.
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