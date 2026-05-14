Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 11:33 AM
335 1 minute read
Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

Police and district officials raided a poker den in Pattaya late last night, May 13, arresting 16 Chinese gamblers and seizing about 100,000 baht (around US$3,090) in cash, along with other gambling equipment.

The raid took place at 11.46pm at a luxury house in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. The operation was led by Chon Buri Immigration Police, Nong Prue Police Station, Tourist Police, and Bang Lamung district officials.

Residents had reported that many Chinese tourists were regularly entering the house, raising concern in the neighbourhood.

A Chon Buri poker den raid led to 16 Chinese gamblers being arrested after residents raised concerns about activity at a luxury house.
Photo via Naewna

The complaint also referred to an earlier case involving a Chinese national who was held with C4 and grenades, which led residents to fear the group could be gathering for illegal activity.

Police later found that Chinese nationals were regularly entering and leaving the house, consistent with accounts given by residents.

The raid was planned carefully as CCTV cameras had been installed around the house. Officers from several agencies then moved in late at night while the gamblers were inside.

A Chon Buri poker den raid led to 16 Chinese gamblers being arrested after residents raised concerns about activity at a luxury house.
Photo via Naewna

Three Chinese gamblers panicked and jumped from a second-floor window while trying to escape. All three were injured in the fall, and rescue workers were called to provide first aid.

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Police then sealed off the house and found 13 more Chinese gamblers inside, including men and women.

Officers found three poker tables set up in three rooms, along with chips, playing cards, cash, food, and drinking water.

A total of 16 Chinese nationals were taken into custody, comprising 13 men and three women. Police also seized about 100,000 baht in cash, three poker tables, playing cards, and other gambling equipment.

A Chon Buri poker den raid led to 16 Chinese gamblers being arrested after residents raised concerns about activity at a luxury house.
Photo via Naewna

Naewna reported that officers were checking the suspects’ immigration records before handing them to investigators for legal proceedings.

In an earlier operation, police raided an illegal poker den in a Pattaya residential village, arresting nine foreign nationals and seizing gambling equipment and assets worth more than 1 million baht after locals reported foreign vehicles obstructing the neighbourhood.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 11:33 AM
335 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.