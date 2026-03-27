Screams heard during hunt for woman carried uphill, no trace found

Rescue workers and police launched a search for a missing woman at Khao Song Phi Nong in Chon Buri after a resident reported seeing two men carrying an unconscious woman uphill and returning without her on March 26.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya team said locals reported the incident over concerns the woman may have been harmed. Volunteers coordinated with Bang Lamung police and checked the area.

At the scene, an assistant village head and more than 10 villagers gathered to discuss what had happened. A Myanmar worker who lives near the foot of the hill provided additional information to officials.

The woman, identified as 33 year old A, told responders she saw two men arrive at about 6pm on a motorcycle with a woman who appeared unconscious, similar to someone who was drunk.

The men parked at the foot of the hill, then carried the woman into a forested area on the mountain. A said she heard the woman crying out as the group moved uphill. The sounds then stopped, and about 20 minutes later, the two men walked back out without the woman.

Concerned by what she saw, A contacted the village head, and villagers searched for the woman but could not find her. She insisted she had not been mistaken and pointed out the location, prompting rescuers to widen the search.

More than 40 rescue volunteers joined the operation and checked the area, but said they did not find unusual tyre tracks or footprints. The team then split into four groups and conducted a grid search across the mountain.

During the search, several volunteers said they heard what sounded like a woman screaming from the middle of the hill, but could not locate the source. The search continued for more than one hour before the team ended the operation.

Officials noted the hill was previously the focus of a separate case involving a skeleton discovery on February 25.

In that earlier incident, a skull and other bones were recovered near the foot of the hill. Rescuers believed the remains may have belonged to a woman.

Media reports at the time also mentioned a Laotian man who said a woman in white appeared in his dream and asked for rice. The following morning, a human skull was found about 100 metres from where the Myanmar worker later reported seeing two men carrying an unconscious woman.

DailyNews reported that during last night’s search, rescuers found three additional pieces of human bone in front of the Myanmar worker’s home.

Villagers believed the items may have been left from the earlier case, saying officials had not collected everything, and residents were afraid to move the remains themselves.

Elsewhere, a family in Lamphun province raised concerns about possible foul play after a 27 year old woman was found seriously injured in a roadside forest wearing only underwear. The woman was discovered by a passing motorist on the side of the Chiang Mai-Lampang Highway.