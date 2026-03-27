Screams heard during hunt for woman carried uphill, no trace found

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 27, 2026, 2:06 PM
234 2 minutes read
Screams heard during hunt for woman carried uphill, no trace found | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from DailyNews

Rescue workers and police launched a search for a missing woman at Khao Song Phi Nong in Chon Buri after a resident reported seeing two men carrying an unconscious woman uphill and returning without her on March 26.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya team said locals reported the incident over concerns the woman may have been harmed. Volunteers coordinated with Bang Lamung police and checked the area.

At the scene, an assistant village head and more than 10 villagers gathered to discuss what had happened. A Myanmar worker who lives near the foot of the hill provided additional information to officials.

Chon Buri rescuers began a missing woman search after a witness said two men carried a woman into the hills, then returned without her.
Photo via The Pattaya News

The woman, identified as 33 year old A, told responders she saw two men arrive at about 6pm on a motorcycle with a woman who appeared unconscious, similar to someone who was drunk.

The men parked at the foot of the hill, then carried the woman into a forested area on the mountain. A said she heard the woman crying out as the group moved uphill. The sounds then stopped, and about 20 minutes later, the two men walked back out without the woman.

Concerned by what she saw, A contacted the village head, and villagers searched for the woman but could not find her. She insisted she had not been mistaken and pointed out the location, prompting rescuers to widen the search.

Chon Buri rescuers began a missing woman search after a witness said two men carried a woman into the hills, then returned without her.
Photo via Workpoint 23

More than 40 rescue volunteers joined the operation and checked the area, but said they did not find unusual tyre tracks or footprints. The team then split into four groups and conducted a grid search across the mountain.

Related Articles

During the search, several volunteers said they heard what sounded like a woman screaming from the middle of the hill, but could not locate the source. The search continued for more than one hour before the team ended the operation.

Officials noted the hill was previously the focus of a separate case involving a skeleton discovery on February 25.

In that earlier incident, a skull and other bones were recovered near the foot of the hill. Rescuers believed the remains may have belonged to a woman.

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri
Photo via MGR Online

Media reports at the time also mentioned a Laotian man who said a woman in white appeared in his dream and asked for rice. The following morning, a human skull was found about 100 metres from where the Myanmar worker later reported seeing two men carrying an unconscious woman.

DailyNews reported that during last night’s search, rescuers found three additional pieces of human bone in front of the Myanmar worker’s home.

Villagers believed the items may have been left from the earlier case, saying officials had not collected everything, and residents were afraid to move the remains themselves.

Elsewhere, a family in Lamphun province raised concerns about possible foul play after a 27 year old woman was found seriously injured in a roadside forest wearing only underwear. The woman was discovered by a passing motorist on the side of the Chiang Mai-Lampang Highway.

Latest Thailand News
Tourist says they fear dogs, not humans, when walking on Thai streets | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourist says they fear dogs, not humans, when walking on Thai streets

2 minutes ago
DSI ends proceedings against ex-abbot of Phra Dhammakaya Temple | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI ends proceedings against ex-abbot of Phra Dhammakaya Temple

32 minutes ago
Screams heard during hunt for woman carried uphill, no trace found | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Screams heard during hunt for woman carried uphill, no trace found

57 minutes ago
British and Irish riders arrested in Phuket after viral wheelie video | Thaiger Phuket News

British and Irish riders arrested in Phuket after viral wheelie video

2 hours ago
Couple allegedly beaten by 50 men at Samut Prakan gambling den | Thaiger Thailand News

Couple allegedly beaten by 50 men at Samut Prakan gambling den

3 hours ago
Family of 3 killed in crash on roadworks in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Family of 3 killed in crash on roadworks in Nakhon Pathom

4 hours ago
Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump

5 hours ago
Bangkok joins Earth Hour 2026 with one-hour lights-out on March 28 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok joins Earth Hour 2026 with one-hour lights-out on March 28

5 hours ago
Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market | Thaiger Crime News

Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market

6 hours ago
Saraburi illegal fuel storage sites found with 29,000 litres in DSI raids | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi illegal fuel storage sites found with 29,000 litres in DSI raids

6 hours ago
Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30

21 hours ago
The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket | Thaiger Property

The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket

22 hours ago
Loei monk and alleged lover accused of lewd rituals on old locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei monk and alleged lover accused of lewd rituals on old locals

22 hours ago
Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded

22 hours ago
Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road

23 hours ago
Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire

24 hours ago
Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client&#8217;s Rolex watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client’s Rolex watch

24 hours ago
Groups call to drop police rule disqualifying HIV/AIDS applicants | Thaiger Bangkok News

Groups call to drop police rule disqualifying HIV/AIDS applicants

1 day ago
Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour

1 day ago
E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29)

1 day ago
Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road

1 day ago
Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht

1 day ago
Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket

1 day ago
Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem | Thaiger Politics News

Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem

1 day ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 27, 2026, 2:06 PM
234 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.