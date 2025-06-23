Foreign man drives against traffic flow and confronts Phuket motorist

A foreign man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove against the flow of traffic in Phuket and attempted to confront a Thai woman on the road.

The incident was shared by the victim on her Facebook account on Friday, June 20. She stated that it occurred at around 8.10pm on Thursday, June 19, on Kalim-Kamala Road, a two-lane route with opposing traffic.

In dashcam footage she posted, the foreign man is seen driving his white BMW out of a long queue during heavy traffic and stopping directly in front of her vehicle. He turned on his hazard lights, apparently signalling for her to move onto the shoulder to let him pass.

When she refused, the man exited his car and angrily approached her vehicle, punching the air in frustration and slamming his fist on the right side of her car.

The woman said she did not want the confrontation to escalate, so she eventually allowed the man to pass and later reported the incident to Patong Police Station. Her dashcam clearly captured the car’s registration plate.

Another Thai woman who witnessed the incident commented online that the BMW had repeatedly attempted to bypass the traffic queue by overtaking other vehicles, but no one allowed him back into the line. This eventually led to the confrontation caught on camera.

The victim emphasised in her post that the traffic line was continuous and clearly marked, meaning the foreign driver should have waited like everyone else.

She also insisted the man was intoxicated, citing his erratic behaviour and aggression as clear signs of drunkenness.

Some netizens expressed a different perspective, suggesting the man may have been in an emergency, possibly with an ill passenger in the vehicle.

As of now, Patong Police Station has made no official statement regarding the incident or whether the foreign driver has been arrested.

This is not the first recent case of road rage involving foreigners in Phuket. In April, a foreign man punched a Thai van driver on the Bypass Road after a sudden cut-in. The assailant had allegedly been speeding in the right lane and swerved in front of the van to avoid a guardrail as his lane ended.

In another widely shared video, a different foreign man was seen slapping a Thai taxi driver in the face during a road altercation in Phuket. The exact cause of the dispute was unclear, but a nearby van driver alleged the foreign man had been repeatedly braking to provoke a crash.